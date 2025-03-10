The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy came to a close on Sunday, with India beating New Zealand in the final to lift the trophy for the third time. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which was already unhappy with the final being played outside Pakistan despite being the host nation—after India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the event—was left fuming after none of its officials was invited to the closing ceremony. Now, some media reports suggest that the PCB is ready to file a complaint with the ICC over its exclusion.

PCB unhappy with ICC’s justification

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to formally protest to the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the exclusion of its chief executive officer and Champions Trophy 2025 tournament director, Sumair Ahmed Syed, from the closing ceremony in Dubai.

ALSO READ: ICC Champions Trophy winners and runners-up list with their captains A PCB source revealed that chairman Mohsin Naqvi was not satisfied with the ICC’s explanation regarding the incident. According to the source, the ICC had stated that they had initially planned for Naqvi to be on stage, but when he did not attend the final, they adjusted their arrangements accordingly.

PCB dismisses ICC’s explanation

The PCB has rejected this reasoning, arguing that it was one of several instances where Pakistan’s status as the host nation was disregarded.

Officials from the PCB pointed out that the ICC had made multiple errors, including altering the Champions Trophy 2025 (CT2025) logo during the live broadcast of the India vs Bangladesh match. Additionally, they noted that the Indian national anthem was mistakenly played during the Australia vs England match in Lahore. The ICC had attributed this to a mix-up in the playlist, stating that the error was corrected within seconds.

ICC officials lead award ceremony

During the final presentation ceremony, where India secured the Champions Trophy title by defeating New Zealand by four wickets, key ICC and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials were prominently featured, while Pakistani officials were overlooked.

The PCB highlighted that BCCI president Roger Binny was given the responsibility of presenting the white jackets to the Indian players and medals to match officials. Meanwhile, ICC chairman Jay Shah awarded the winners’ medals and handed the trophy to Indian captain Rohit Sharma. They also noted that BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and New Zealand Cricket chief executive officer Roger Twose were present on stage, but no PCB representatives were included.

Naqvi acknowledges collective efforts for event’s success

Despite the controversy, Mohsin Naqvi expressed his gratitude to his team, law enforcement agencies, provincial governments, ICC officials, and visiting teams for their contributions to the tournament’s success.

Naqvi reportedly stated that their collective commitment and efforts ensured the smooth execution of the prestigious event. He added that Pakistan took immense pride in hosting the Champions Trophy and providing cricket fans worldwide with an unforgettable experience.