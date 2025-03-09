ICC Champions Trophy winners and runners-up list with their captains

India have lifted their 2nd Champions Trophy title as they defeat New Zealand by 4 wickets in the final at the Dubai International cricket stadium in what was a splendid performance by the side in the marquee tournament. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ FINAL FULL SCORECARD & LIVE SCORE
In 2002, India were joint winners with Sri Lanka after the final was washed out. Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, India won their second Champions Trophy in 2013, also known as the ICC KnockOut, after a dramatic victory in a rain-curtailed final against England.
A Look at the ICC Champions Trophy qinners and runners-up years-wise
|Full list of winners and runners up in ICC Champions Trophy history
|Year
|Winner(s)
|Runner-Up
|Hosted By
|Winning captain
|Runner-ups captain
|2025
|India
|New Zealand
|Pakistan
|Rohit Sharma
|Mitchell Santner
|2017
|Pakistan
|India
|England and Wales
|Sarfaraz Ahmed
|Virat Kohli
|2013
|India
|England
|England and Wales
|MS Dhoni
|Alaistar Cook
|2009
|Australia
|New Zealand
|South Africa
|Ricky Ponting
|Brendon McCullum
|2006
|Australia
|West Indies
|India
|Ricky Ponting
|Brian Lara
|2004
|West Indies
|England
|England
|Brian Lara
|Michael Vaughan
|2002
|Sri Lanka and India
|-
|Sri Lanka
|Sourav Ganguly/Sanath Jayasuriya
|2000
|New Zealand
|India
|Kenya
|Stephen Fleming
|Sourav Ganguly
|1998
|South Africa
|West Indies
|Bangladesh
|Hansie Cronje
|Brian Lara
Which team won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
India are the winnrs of the Champions Trophy 2025
- India defeated New Zealand in the final.
- Winning captain: Rohit Sharma
- Runner-up captain: Mitchell Santner
- Special fact: This is India's 2nd Champions Trophy title. This was the side's 3rd successive final as well.
Who won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, and against whom?
- Pakistan defeated India in the final.
- Winning captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed
- Runner-up captain: Virat Kohli
- Special fact: Pakistan won their first-ever ICC Champions Trophy title in 2017.
Which team lifted the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013?
- India won the title by defeating England.
- Winning captain: MS Dhoni
- Runner-up captain: Alastair Cook
- Special fact: This was India’s second ICC Champions Trophy title, with the final being a rain-curtailed thriller.
Who emerged victorious in the ICC Champions Trophy 2009?
- Australia defeated New Zealand in the final.
- Winning captain: Ricky Ponting
- Runner-up captain: Brendon McCullum
- Special fact: Australia became the first team to win back-to-back ICC Champions Trophy titles.
Which team secured the ICC Champions Trophy in 2006?
- Australia won the tournament, defeating West Indies.
- Winning captain: Ricky Ponting
- Runner-up captain: Brian Lara
- Special fact: This was Australia’s first ICC Champions Trophy win.
Who were the winners of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2004?
- West Indies defeated England.
- Winning captain: Brian Lara
- Runner-up captain: Michael Vaughan
- Special fact: This was West Indies' only ICC Champions Trophy title.
Which teams were declared joint winners of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2002?
- India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners after the final was washed out.
- Winning captains: Sourav Ganguly (India) & Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)
- Special fact: This was the only ICC event to have joint winners.
Who won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2000?
- New Zealand secured their first and only ICC Champions Trophy, defeating India.
- Winning captain: Stephen Fleming
- Runner-up captain: Sourav Ganguly
- Special fact: New Zealand remains the only non-subcontinent team to win the tournament outside their home region.
Which team lifted the first-ever ICC Champions Trophy in 1998?
- South Africa won the inaugural edition, defeating West Indies.
- Winning captain: Hansie Cronje
- Runner-up captain: Brian Lara
- Special fact: This remains South Africa's only ICC trophy in ODIs to date.
ICC Champions Trophy: Evolution of the Tournament
The ICC Champions Trophy was originally known as the ICC KnockOut when it was first staged in 1998 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and later in 2000 in Nairobi, Kenya. In 2002, the tournament was renamed the ICC Champions Trophy and was held every two years until 2009. The 2008 edition, originally scheduled to take place in Pakistan, was cancelled, and the event was instead held in South Africa in 2009.