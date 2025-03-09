ICC Champions Trophy winners and runners-up list with their captains

India have lifted their 2nd Champions Trophy title as they defeat New Zealand by 4 wickets in the final at the Dubai International cricket stadium in what was a splendid performance by the side in the marquee tournament. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ FINAL FULL SCORECARD & LIVE SCORE
In 2002, India were joint winners with Sri Lanka after the final was washed out. Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, India won their second Champions Trophy in 2013, also known as the ICC KnockOut, after a dramatic victory in a rain-curtailed final against England.
A Look at the ICC Champions Trophy qinners and runners-up years-wise
Full list of winners and runners up in ICC Champions Trophy history
Year
Winner(s)
Runner-Up
Hosted By
Winning captain
Runner-ups captain
2025
India
New Zealand
Pakistan
Rohit Sharma
Mitchell Santner
2017
Pakistan
India
England and Wales
Sarfaraz Ahmed
Virat Kohli
2013
India
England
England and Wales
MS Dhoni
Alaistar Cook
2009
Australia
New Zealand
South Africa
Ricky Ponting
Brendon McCullum
2006
Australia
West Indies
India
Ricky Ponting
Brian Lara
2004
West Indies
England
England
Brian Lara
Michael Vaughan
2002
Sri Lanka and India
-
Sri Lanka
Sourav Ganguly/Sanath Jayasuriya
2000
New Zealand
India
Kenya
Stephen Fleming
Sourav Ganguly
1998
South Africa
West Indies
Bangladesh
Hansie Cronje
Brian Lara
Which team won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
India are the winnrs of the Champions Trophy 2025
India defeated New Zealand in the final.
Winning captain: Rohit Sharma
Runner-up captain: Mitchell Santner
Special fact: This is India's 2nd Champions Trophy title. This was the side's 3rd successive final as well.
Who won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, and against whom?
Special fact: This was the only ICC event to have joint winners.
Who won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2000?
New Zealand secured their first and only ICC Champions Trophy, defeating India.
Winning captain: Stephen Fleming
Runner-up captain: Sourav Ganguly
Special fact: New Zealand remains the only non-subcontinent team to win the tournament outside their home region.
Which team lifted the first-ever ICC Champions Trophy in 1998?
South Africa won the inaugural edition, defeating West Indies.
Winning captain: Hansie Cronje
Runner-up captain: Brian Lara
Special fact: This remains South Africa's only ICC trophy in ODIs to date.
ICC Champions Trophy: Evolution of the Tournament
The ICC Champions Trophy was originally known as the ICC KnockOut when it was first staged in 1998 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and later in 2000 in Nairobi, Kenya. In 2002, the tournament was renamed the ICC Champions Trophy and was held every two years until 2009. The 2008 edition, originally scheduled to take place in Pakistan, was cancelled, and the event was instead held in South Africa in 2009.