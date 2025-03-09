ICC Champions Trophy winners and runners-up list with their captains

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ FINAL FULL SCORECARD & LIVE SCORE India have lifted their 2nd Champions Trophy title as they defeat New Zealand by 4 wickets in the final at the Dubai International cricket stadium in what was a splendid performance by the side in the marquee tournament.

In 2002, India were joint winners with Sri Lanka after the final was washed out. Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, India won their second Champions Trophy in 2013, also known as the ICC KnockOut, after a dramatic victory in a rain-curtailed final against England.

A Look at the ICC Champions Trophy qinners and runners-up years-wise

Full list of winners and runners up in ICC Champions Trophy history Year Winner(s) Runner-Up Hosted By Winning captain Runner-ups captain 2025 India New Zealand Pakistan Rohit Sharma Mitchell Santner 2017 Pakistan India England and Wales Sarfaraz Ahmed Virat Kohli 2013 India England England and Wales MS Dhoni Alaistar Cook 2009 Australia New Zealand South Africa Ricky Ponting Brendon McCullum 2006 Australia West Indies India Ricky Ponting Brian Lara 2004 West Indies England England Brian Lara Michael Vaughan 2002 Sri Lanka and India - Sri Lanka Sourav Ganguly/Sanath Jayasuriya 2000 New Zealand India Kenya Stephen Fleming Sourav Ganguly 1998 South Africa West Indies Bangladesh Hansie Cronje Brian Lara

Which team won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

India are the winnrs of the Champions Trophy 2025 India defeated New Zealand in the final.

Winning captain: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma Runner-up captain: Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner Special fact: This is India's 2nd Champions Trophy title. This was the side's 3rd successive final as well. India are the winnrs of the Champions Trophy 2025

Who won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, and against whom?

Also Read

Pakistan defeated India in the final.

Winning captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Sarfaraz Ahmed Runner-up captain: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Special fact: Pakistan won their first-ever ICC Champions Trophy title in 2017.

Which team lifted the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013?

India won the title by defeating England.

Winning captain: MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni Runner-up captain: Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook Special fact: This was India’s second ICC Champions Trophy title, with the final being a rain-curtailed thriller.

Who emerged victorious in the ICC Champions Trophy 2009?

Australia defeated New Zealand in the final.

Winning captain: Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting Runner-up captain: Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum Special fact: Australia became the first team to win back-to-back ICC Champions Trophy titles.

Which team secured the ICC Champions Trophy in 2006?

Australia won the tournament, defeating West Indies.

Winning captain: Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting Runner-up captain: Brian Lara

Brian Lara Special fact: This was Australia’s first ICC Champions Trophy win.

Who were the winners of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2004?

West Indies defeated England.

Winning captain: Brian Lara

Brian Lara Runner-up captain: Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan Special fact: This was West Indies' only ICC Champions Trophy title.

Which teams were declared joint winners of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2002?

India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners after the final was washed out.

Winning captains: Sourav Ganguly (India) & Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

Sourav Ganguly (India) & Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) Special fact: This was the only ICC event to have joint winners.

Who won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2000?

New Zealand secured their first and only ICC Champions Trophy, defeating India.

Winning captain: Stephen Fleming

Stephen Fleming Runner-up captain: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly Special fact: New Zealand remains the only non-subcontinent team to win the tournament outside their home region.

Which team lifted the first-ever ICC Champions Trophy in 1998?

South Africa won the inaugural edition, defeating West Indies.

Winning captain: Hansie Cronje

Hansie Cronje Runner-up captain: Brian Lara

Brian Lara Special fact: This remains South Africa's only ICC trophy in ODIs to date.

ICC Champions Trophy: Evolution of the Tournament

The ICC Champions Trophy was originally known as the ICC KnockOut when it was first staged in 1998 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and later in 2000 in Nairobi, Kenya. In 2002, the tournament was renamed the ICC Champions Trophy and was held every two years until 2009. The 2008 edition, originally scheduled to take place in Pakistan, was cancelled, and the event was instead held in South Africa in 2009.