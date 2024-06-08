AUS vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 10:00 PM IST

In match 17 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Australia will take on England at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. England, who could not get a point in the match against fellow British side Scotland, will look to get over the line against the arch-rivals.

Australia, who were bailed out by Marcus Stoinis' brilliance in their first game against Oman, would be looking to make a big statement against the defending champions.

T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs ENG Playing 11 prediction

Australia playing 11 probable: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England playing 11 probable: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

AUS vs ENG LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh and his English counterpart Jos Buttler will take place at 10:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The AUS vs ENG Final live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, AUS vs ENG Live streaming

AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

