AUS vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 10:00 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2024 AUS vs ENG LIVE Toss and Playing 11 Updates: Australia, who were bailed out by Marcus Stoinis against Oman, would be looking to make a big statement against defending champs

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
T20 World Cup 2024 AUS vs ENG LIVE CRICKET SCORE
T20 World Cup 2024 AUS vs ENG LIVE CRICKET SCORE. Photo: X

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 9:53 PM IST
In match 17 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Australia will take on England at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. England, who could not get a point in the match against fellow British side Scotland, will look to get over the line against the arch-rivals. 
Australia, who were bailed out by Marcus Stoinis' brilliance in their first game against Oman, would be looking to make a big statement against the defending champions. 
T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs ENG Playing 11 prediction
Australia playing 11 probable: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
England playing 11 probable: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
AUS vs ENG LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh and his English counterpart Jos Buttler will take place at 10:00 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The AUS vs ENG Final live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, AUS vs ENG Live streaming
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the AUS vs ENG  T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here 

9:53 PM

AUS vs ENG LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss coming up shortly

 
The toss is only a few minutes away now. We will also have first look at the weather then. 
 

9:34 PM

AUS vs ENG LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: How will the Bridgetown weather play?

 
It is going to be very cloudy and thunderstorms are also expected which means that England's second game is also under threat of a wash-out. The match is likely to start, although will it go on even through the first innings, is a tough question. 
 

9:29 PM

AUS vs ENG LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: How will the pitch at Kensington Oval play?

 
The pitch at the Kensington Oval has not been truly a fast-paced wicket here. It has rather helped the spinners when the ball is pitched in the right areas. Trying to get 200 runs will be far from reality and even 170 could be a winning score here. 
 

9:18 PM

AUS vs ENG LIVE SCORE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: What is the importance of this game?

 
This game is very important from England's point of view given that if they lose this one, they will end up with one point from two games and two games to go against Oman and Namibia. 
 
On the other hand, Scotland already has three points and they have a game against Oman and Australia. In the end both might end up on five points.
 

9:10 PM

AUS vs ENG LIVE SCORE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Recent meetings between two teams


Date Winner Won By Venue
October 14, 2022 No Result - Canberra
October 14, 2022 England 8 runs Canberra
October 9, 2022 England 8 runs Perth
October 30, 2021 England 8 wickets Dubai (DICS)
September 8, 2020 Australia 5 wickets Southampton
September 6, 2020 England 6 wickets Southampton
September 4, 2020 England 2 runs Southampton

9:05 PM

AUS vs ENG LIVE SCORE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Head-to-head record


Head-to-head overall in T20s

Matches Australia England No Result
23 10 11 2

Head-to-head in T20 World Cups

Matches Australia England No Result
4 1 2 1

8:42 PM

AUS vs ENG LIVE SCORE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: How has Jos Buttler performed against Aussies?

8:07 PM

AUS vs ENG LIVE SCORE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Welcome to the Live Blog

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Australia vs England match in the T20 World Cup 2024 from Bridgetown, Barbados. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
Topics :Australia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

