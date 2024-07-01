Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Both Houses of Parliament laud Indian cricket team's T20 World Cup win

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said the country's youngsters and sportspersons would derive inspiration from the victory. Birla congratulated the team led by Rohit Sharma on the feat

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 7:52 PM IST
Both Houses of Parliament on Monday congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said the country's youngsters and sportspersons would derive inspiration from the victory. Birla congratulated the team led by Rohit Sharma on the feat.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded the team for the historic win.

"Such historic accomplishments inspire every citizen to dream big, work hard and achieve eminence," Dhankhar said.

The Chair also lauded the South African cricket team for a spirited fight during the T20 World Cup final in Barbados on Saturday.

India lifted the T20 World Cup after a 17-year gap, beating South Africa by seven runs in the final on June 29.

Prize money

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday hailed India's epochal title win in the T20 World Cup and announced a prize money of Rs 125 crore for the team for its monumental feat in the just-concluded ICC showpiece.

“Under the exceptional leadership of Rohit Sharma, this team has shown remarkable resolve and resilience, becoming the first team in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup to win the tournament unbeaten,” said Shah in a statement.


"They have faced and silenced their critics with stellar performances time and again. Their journey has been nothing short of inspirational, and today, they join the ranks of the greats.” Shah later took to social media to announce a cash reward of Rs 125 crore for the team.

"I am pleased to announce prize money of Rs 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024," Shah wrote on 'X' "The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!" Shah also lauded the team's strong work ethics.

“This team has made us all proud with their dedication, hard work, and unyielding spirit. Led by Rohit Sharma, and ably assisted by Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others they have fulfilled the dreams and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians,” he said in his statement.

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

