Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Delhi gears up for packed screenings of India-Pakistan T20 WC clash

Delhi gears up for packed screenings of India-Pakistan T20 WC clash

Several multiplex chains and cafes have lined up special screenings, according to listings on the District app, as brands seek to convert cricket fever into footfall

India vs Pakistan
premium
File Photo
Anushka Bhardwaj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 11:52 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Despite a last-minute scramble, live screenings of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash are set to draw packed houses across the capital on Sunday, with hospitality chains, cinema operators and delivery platforms moving swiftly to tap into the frenzy. “The compressed build-up has only amplified last-minute demand,” said Rahul Singh, owner of The Beer Cafe. “We expect business to resemble that of an ICC knockout rather than a routine league fixture.” 
 
Several multiplex chains and cafes have lined up special screenings, according to listings on the District app, as brands seek to convert cricket fever into footfall.
 
Furthermore, food delivery major Swiggy has rolled out match-linked promotions to capitalise on the surge. Its ‘Cheer-to-unlock’ campaign will trigger discounts tied to live moments during the game. “Fan support will be turned into tangible deals. The louder the cheers for India, the better the deals,” said Anuj Gupta, vice-president for growth, Swiggy.
 
Quick commerce platform Zepto, meanwhile, has partnered with Google India to introduce a cricket-themed feature powered by the Gemini app. Users can generate a ‘crazy fan’ look by searching for the World Cup on Zepto and uploading a selfie.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

T20 World Cup 2026: USA vs Netherlands preview, toss time, live streaming

Ashwin offers tactical advice as India prepare to face Usman's challenge

Gavaskar backs Kuldeep's inclusion for high-voltage India vs Pakistan match

Erasmus calls Varun's spell a rare skill cricket hasn't witnessed before

T20 WC Preview: IRE look to skipper Stirling to rescue fading hopes vs OMN

Topics :DelhiIndia vs PakistanICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story