Delhi gears up for packed screenings of India-Pakistan T20 WC clash

Despite a last-minute scramble, live screenings of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash are set to draw packed houses across the capital on Sunday, with hospitality chains, cinema operators and delivery platforms moving swiftly to tap into the frenzy. “The compressed build-up has only amplified last-minute demand,” said Rahul Singh, owner of The Beer Cafe. “We expect business to resemble that of an ICC knockout rather than a routine league fixture.”

Several multiplex chains and cafes have lined up special screenings, according to listings on the District app, as brands seek to convert cricket fever into footfall.

Furthermore, food delivery major Swiggy has rolled out match-linked promotions to capitalise on the surge. Its ‘Cheer-to-unlock’ campaign will trigger discounts tied to live moments during the game. “Fan support will be turned into tangible deals. The louder the cheers for India, the better the deals,” said Anuj Gupta, vice-president for growth, Swiggy.