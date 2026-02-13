T20 World Cup 2026: USA vs Netherlands preview, toss time, live streaming

The race for the Super eight is intensifying now as USA will be looking for a mich needed win against Netherlands when the two sides take each other on at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 13.

After coming close to upsetting India in their opening game in Mumbai, the USA was outclassed by Pakistan in their second match in Colombo. A third consecutive defeat, this time against the Netherlands on Friday, would eliminate them from the Super Eight race. The odds are stacked against the USA, as they have yet to beat the Netherlands in three previous T20I encounters.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026: ICC fines Mohammad Nabi after heated exchange with umpires While the USA gave New Zealand a tough challenge in their warm-up match in Navi Mumbai, injuries have plagued their campaign. Fast bowler Ali Khan is battling a groin issue, and Jasdeep Singh, with a shoulder injury, has been ruled out for the rest of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Former Pakistan pacer Ehsan Adil has replaced him in the squad. Adil made his debut in the second match but struggled, conceding 39 runs in three overs. There's also uncertainty about the fitness of Shubham Ranjane, who is recovering from a knee injury.

The USA has struggled to settle on an opening partnership. Saiteja Mukkamalla was dropped after a poor performance against India, despite being their top run-scorer in the lead-up to the tournament and impressing with 50 runs off 31 balls in a warm-up match against New Zealand. On the other hand, the Netherlands will be riding high on confidence after a dominant win over Namibia, thanks to Bas de Leede’s all-round brilliance. With a deep batting line-up, including Roelof van der Merwe at No. 9, and a variety of bowling options, the Netherlands has the depth to compete. Their previous scare against Pakistan highlighted their potential, and with familiarity with Chennai’s conditions after a week of training at the Chennai Super Kings Academy, they’ll be eager to continue their strong run.

USA vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 USA playing 11 (probable): Andries Gous (wk), Shayan Jahangir/Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (capt), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan/Ehsan Adil. Netherlands playing 11 (probable): Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (capt, wk), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaasen. USA vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is Total matches: 3 USA won: 0 Netherlands won: 3 USA vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad

USA squad: Monank Patel(c), Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shehan Jayasuriya, Jasdeep Singh, Sanjay Krishnamurthi Netherlands squad: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Saqib Zulfiqar, Fred Klaassen, Noah Croes

