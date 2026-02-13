Gavaskar backs Kuldeep's inclusion for high-voltage India vs Pakistan match

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar expects leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav to come in for pacer Arshdeep Singh in the national team's high-profile T20 World Cup game against arch nemesis Pakistan on Sunday.

Arshdeep was at the receiving end of some punishment from Namibian batters here on Thursday even though the defending champion home side prevailed by 93 run to maintain its winning streak. He did not complete his full quota of four overs either.

"All our bowlers picked up wickets. Arshdeep did not complete his four overs, while Shivam Dube bowled two and Hardik completed his quota. This hints that Kuldeep Yadav could replace Arshdeep against Pakistan.

"Sri Lanka pitches help spinners and India have history of playing three spinners. Expect Kuldeep in the XI against Pakistan in Colombo," Gavaskar said on Star Sports' Amul Cricket Live. Gavaskar said the Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav juggled his bowling with the Pakistan game in mind. "Hardik bowling the first over suggests Arshdeep may not play in the next match against Pakistan. Varun Chakaravarthy bowled only two overs and would have taken five or six wickets if he bowled his full four overs. "The best part about Varun is that he gets wickets whenever he is asked to bowl. Axar Patel took two wickets in three overs, it's a good sign," he said.