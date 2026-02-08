England vs Nepal live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

England begin their T20 World Cup journey against Nepal on Sunday, aiming to set the tone early in a competitive Group C. Despite recent off-field distractions involving skipper Harry Brook, the camp remains upbeat, with senior players making it clear that the focus is squarely on performances on the field.

The two-time champions enjoyed a productive T20I run last year and arrive with a settled squad capable of dominating in all departments. Their powerful batting order gives them the flexibility to both set and chase big totals, while the bowling attack, led by Adil Rashid, will be crucial in managing conditions that could favour batters later in the evening.

Check all the live updates of England vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match here Nepal, however, are unlikely to be overawed. Known for their fearless approach, they have already shown they can trouble top sides, having stunned West Indies recently and nearly toppled South Africa in the last World Cup. With confidence high, Nepal will view this clash as a golden opportunity to make another bold statement on the global stage. But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look. England vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details ICC T20 World Cup 2026: England vs Nepal broadcasting details Country / Region TV Telecast Channel Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (app & website) Pakistan PTV Sports Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP Netherlands — ICC.tv Sri Lanka Dialog TV, TV Supreme Dialog Play, ThePapare United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW TV USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App, ESPN+ Australia — Amazon Prime Video New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App UAE & MENA CricLife Max STARZPLAY Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean Rest of the World — ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)

England vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details When will the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 8. What will be the venue for the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. What time will the toss for the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST. What time will the first ball of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? The live telecast of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.