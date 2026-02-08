England vs Nepal live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

4 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2026 | 2:01 PM IST
England begin their T20 World Cup journey against Nepal on Sunday, aiming to set the tone early in a competitive Group C. Despite recent off-field distractions involving skipper Harry Brook, the camp remains upbeat, with senior players making it clear that the focus is squarely on performances on the field.
The two-time champions enjoyed a productive T20I run last year and arrive with a settled squad capable of dominating in all departments. Their powerful batting order gives them the flexibility to both set and chase big totals, while the bowling attack, led by Adil Rashid, will be crucial in managing conditions that could favour batters later in the evening.
Nepal, however, are unlikely to be overawed. Known for their fearless approach, they have already shown they can trouble top sides, having stunned West Indies recently and nearly toppled South Africa in the last World Cup. With confidence high, Nepal will view this clash as a golden opportunity to make another bold statement on the global stage. Check all the live updates of England vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match here
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.
England vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details
Country / Region
TV Telecast Channel
Live Streaming Platform
India
Star Sports Network
JioHotstar (app & website)
Pakistan
PTV Sports
Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP
Netherlands
—
ICC.tv
Sri Lanka
Dialog TV, TV Supreme
Dialog Play, ThePapare
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Cricket
Sky Go, NOW TV
USA & Canada
Willow TV
Willow TV App, ESPN+
Australia
—
Amazon Prime Video
New Zealand
Sky Sport NZ
Sky Sport Now
South Africa
SuperSport
SuperSport App
UAE & MENA
CricLife Max
STARZPLAY
Caribbean
ESPN Caribbean
ESPN Play Caribbean
Rest of the World
—
ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)
England vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details
When will the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 8.
What will be the venue for the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
The England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the toss for the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The toss for the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST.
What time will the first ball of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
The first ball of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.