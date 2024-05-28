From Shakib to Afridi: Top five wicket-takers in T20 World Cup history

The T20 World Cup 2024 is knocking on the doors as it will start on June 1 when two of the oldest but least known cricket rivals, Canada and USA, take on each other in the tournament opener. Thus, it is the right time to walk back through memory lane and look at the highest wicket-takers in the 17-year history of the tournament.

It will be surprising to know that the leading wicket-taker is still playing and will play an active role in his team's campaign at the World Cup in the USA and the West Indies.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shakib Al Hasan



Shakib Al Hasan leads the chart of the highest wicket-takers in T20 World Cup history. The left-arm spinner has picked up 47 wickets in 36 matches at an average of 18.63 and a strike rate of 16.48. Most importantly, Shakib's economy of 6.78 is still below seven, which is amazing given how the T20 game is all about runs now.

Though he is well past his prime, the 37-year-old all-rounder has all the ingredients and appetite in him to become the first player in the history of T20 World Cups to claim fifty wickets.

Shahid Afridi



Next on the list is the former captain of Pakistan and one of the great all-rounders that the game has seen. Shahid Afridi, who is the brand ambassador of the T20 World Cup 2024 , took 39 wickets in 34 games at an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 20.76. His economy of 6.71 is also a testament to the fact that getting runs against him was difficult.

Lasith Malinga



Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga took 38 wickets in only 31 games and was one of the few bowlers to take a five-wicket haul in the tournament. His average of 20.07 and a strike rate of 16.21 made him one of the most feared bowlers in the world, especially in death overs. Despite bowling mostly in death overs, Malinga's economy in the World Cup was only 7.43.

Saeed Ajmal



Saeed Ajmal of Pakistan played only 23 matches but still managed to pick 36 wickets in T20 World Cup history. Had he played more, he would have surely gone past many others on the list. His terrific record meant he finished with an average of 16.86 and a strike rate of 14.88. The off-spinner was miserly as well, bowling with an economy rate of 6.79.

Ajantha Mendis



Last on the list, but probably the best among the lot in terms of stats, was Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis. The man who brought the term 'mystery spinner' into cricket with his brilliant international debut in Asia Cup 2008, played only 21 matches in T20 World Cup history.

However, in this small span, he picked up 35 wickets with an average of 15.02 and a strike rate of 13.45. His economy of 6.7 is also the best among the top-five wicket-takers in tournament history.

Top Five Wicket-Takers in T20 World Cup History



Player Span Mat Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 2007-2022 36 47 04/09/24 18.63 6.78 16.48 3 0 Shahid Afridi (PAK) 2007-2016 34 39 04/11/24 23.25 6.71 20.76 2 0 SL Malinga (SL) 2007-2014 31 38 5/31 20.07 7.43 16.21 0 1 Saeed Ajmal (PAK) 2009-2014 23 36 4/19 16.86 6.79 14.88 3 0 BAW Mendis (SL) 2009-2014 21 35 06/08/24 15.02 6.7 13.45 1 1



Which Players are Most Likely to Break into the Top Five During T20 World Cup 2024?



The likes of another Lankan spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga, New Zealand's Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi, Australia's Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc, and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan are players who, if they perform to their best potential, could enter the top-five wicket-takers list in T20 World Cup history during the T20 World Cup 2024.

Records of the Players Who Could Enter the Top-Five List