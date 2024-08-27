Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Harmanpreet Kaur to lead Indian cricket team in Women's T20 World Cup

The big-hitting Harmanpreet Kaur will lead a 15-member Indian squad unveiled on Tuesday for the Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE from October 3.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Harmanpreet
Chennai: Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur during a practice session ahead of the women's one-off test cricket match against South Africa, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 1:24 PM IST
Top-order batter Yastika Bhatia and spin all-rounder Shreyanka Patil were also included in the squad subject to fitness.

Star batter Smriti Mandhana has been named Harmanpreet's deputy.

The ICC event was shifted to the UAE from Bangladesh following unrest in the South Asian nation owing to a students' protest.

India, placed in Group A along with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, will be aiming for their maiden T20 World Cup trophy.

India's squad for Women's T20 World Cup:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk)*, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil*, Sajana Sajeevan.


First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

