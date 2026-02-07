India vs USA LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: All eyes on Bumrah's inclusion in XI; Toss at 6:30 PM

An electrifying evening of T20 cricket awaits as India (IND) faces the United States of America (USA) in Match 3 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium tonight.

India, entering as defending champions, is brimming with confidence and momentum. With a well-rounded squad and the advantage of home conditions, they are eager to begin their title defense on a high note. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, India will look to set the tone with a commanding performance, aiming to prove their status as one of the tournament's top contenders.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: IND vs USA pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats Meanwhile, the USA, while not the favorites, have a history of defying expectations. Their breakthrough performance in 2024, when they stunned Pakistan, remains fresh in fans’ memories. Though they are relatively new to the World Cup scene, their strong team spirit and unpredictable brand of cricket have made them a side to watch. Led by Monank Patel, the USA will be hungry to make their mark and prove they are capable of pulling off more upsets as they begin their 2026 campaign with confidence.

India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

India playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy USA playing 11: Andries Gous (wicketkeeper), Shehan Jayasuriya, Shayan Jehangir, Monank Patel (captain), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, and Saurabh Netravalkar

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.