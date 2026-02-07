India vs USA LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: All eyes on Bumrah's inclusion in XI; Toss at 6:30 PM
With a well-rounded squad and the advantage of home conditions, Team India will be eager to begin their title defense on a high note.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
An electrifying evening of T20 cricket awaits as India (IND) faces the United States of America (USA) in Match 3 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium tonight.
India, entering as defending champions, is brimming with confidence and momentum. With a well-rounded squad and the advantage of home conditions, they are eager to begin their title defense on a high note. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, India will look to set the tone with a commanding performance, aiming to prove their status as one of the tournament's top contenders.
Meanwhile, the USA, while not the favorites, have a history of defying expectations. Their breakthrough performance in 2024, when they stunned Pakistan, remains fresh in fans’ memories. Though they are relatively new to the World Cup scene, their strong team spirit and unpredictable brand of cricket have made them a side to watch. Led by Monank Patel, the USA will be hungry to make their mark and prove they are capable of pulling off more upsets as they begin their 2026 campaign with confidence.
India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11
India playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy
USA playing 11: Andries Gous (wicketkeeper), Shehan Jayasuriya, Shayan Jehangir, Monank Patel (captain), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, and Saurabh Netravalkar
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
6:08 PM
India vs USA LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: USA not to be taken lightly!
The USA may not be the favorites, but they have a history of exceeding expectations. Their stunning victory over Pakistan in 2024 is still fresh in the minds of fans. Despite being newcomers to the World Cup stage, their solid team spirit and unpredictable style of play make them a team to keep an eye on.
6:02 PM
India vs USA LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: Hosts brimming with confidence!
As defending champions, India enters the tournament full of confidence and momentum. Boasting a balanced squad and the benefit of playing on home soil, they are determined to start their title defense with a strong performance. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India will look to make a statement early on, aiming to establish themselves as one of the frontrunners in the competition.
5:53 PM
India vs USA LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: Bumrah's inclusion in doubt?
Reports are suggesting that Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is most likely to miss the opening encounter for India due to illness.
5:49 PM
India vs USA LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: Men in Blue begin title defense!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup group stage encounter between India and USA in Mumbai. The Men in Blue will begin their title defense tonight as they take on giant killers USA at the Wanhede Stadium. Toss to take place at 6:30 PM IST.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 5:47 PM IST