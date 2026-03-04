Associate Sponsors

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE T20 WC SF 1: Ravindra gets Markram on 18; SA lose 3rd wicket

With both teams still chasing their maiden T20 World Cup title, a place in the final, and a shot at history, is on the line.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 WC live score semi final

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 7:48 PM IST
7:48 PM

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC 2026 Semi-final: 10 runs from the over!

The 9th over from Mitchell Santner saw South Africa aggressively rotate strike while capitalizing on a short delivery. Dewald Brevis opened the over in style, sending a short ball soaring for a massive six over deep mid-wicket, displaying perfect timing and power.

He followed up with a clever cut to deep extra cover for a single and another well-placed shot to sweeper cover, keeping the scoreboard ticking. David Miller contributed with smart singles, cutting the ball past cover and punching it off the off-side.

Santner’s disciplined bowling yielded 10 runs, but Brevis’s calculated aggression and quick running between the wickets helped South Africa reach 67/3.

7:42 PM

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC 2026 Semi-final: Aiden Markram departs!

Aiden Markram departs on 18 as daryll Mitchell takes a good catch to dismiss the skipper.

7:36 PM

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC 2026 Semi-final: SA 52/2 after 7 overs!

The 6th over from Mitchell Santner was a mix of careful singles and dot balls as South Africa cautiously navigated the powerplay. Dewald Brevis started with patient play, using the back foot to cut and punch deliveries, but couldn’t find the boundary, leaving a couple of dot balls.

Markram was more proactive, nudging singles to sweeper cover and converting a leg-bye off a missed flick. Brevis found a single with a slog to long-on, while Markram rotated the strike with another quick run. Overall, the over yielded just four runs, reflecting disciplined bowling and measured batting, keeping South Africa at 52/2 after six overs.

7:30 PM

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC 2026 Semi-final: SA 48/2 after the powerplay!

In a pulsating 6th over, James Neesham targeted both Dewald Brevis and Aiden Markram with a mix of length and slower deliveries. Brevis opened the scoring with two elegant drives through cover, both for boundaries, showcasing perfect technique and timing. Markram then faced a tricky sequence, including a sharp dive from cover that denied him a run and a wide that he missed attempting a flick.

However, he responded brilliantly, punishing a fuller delivery with a 77-metre six over mid-wicket, and also nudging a single off a slower ball. Neesham conceded 17 runs in this eventful over, demonstrating the potency of good shot selection against disciplined bowling.

7:25 PM

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC 2026 Semi-final: SA 45/2 after 5 overs!

Dewald Brevis continues to put the momentum back into the Proteas' side as back-to-back boundaries made sure the run rate is maintained in the powerplay.

7:21 PM

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC 2026 Semi-final: 6 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 0 0 0 4 1 1 (6 runs) | SA 28/2 after 4 overs
Batsmen: Dewald Brevis 5(5), Aiden Markram 8(10)
Bowler: Lockie Ferguson 1-0-6-0
 
Ball-by-Ball:
 
3.6 – Lockie Ferguson to Dewald Brevis, 1 run, short of length outside off, Brevis guides it past short third for a single.
 
3.5 – Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram, 1 run, good length delivery into middle and leg, flicked to the right of mid-wicket for a single.
 
3.4 – Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram, FOUR, Markram gets on top of the bounce and drives beautifully through the gap between mid-off and cover.
 
3.3 – Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram, no run, dropped! Length delivery into pads, Markram flicks it off the inside edge towards mid-wicket, Rachin Ravindra dives but can’t hold it.
 
3.2 – Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram, no run, Markram misses the punch down the ground, ball hits thigh pad and trickles to short third.
 
3.1 – Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram, no run, fuller length on off stump, Markram punches it to the right of Neesham at mid-on.

7:15 PM

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC 2026 Semi-final: 6 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 0 5wd 0 1 0 0 0 (6 runs) | SA 22/2 after 3 overs
Batsmen: Dewald Brevis 4(4), Aiden Markram 3(5)
Bowler: Matt Henry 2-0-13-0
 
2.6 – Matt Henry to Dewald Brevis, no run, blocks it back towards mid-on.
 
2.5 – Matt Henry to Dewald Brevis, no run, full delivery angling in off stump, Brevis unable to get under it.
 
2.4 – Matt Henry to Dewald Brevis, no run, good length outside off, Brevis plays it gently to the leg side.
 
2.3 – Matt Henry to Aiden Markram, 1 run, 135kph delivery on off stump, Markram drives to mid-off for a quick single.
 
2.2 – Matt Henry to Aiden Markram, 5 wides, ball swings down leg side, Markram misses the flick, ball goes past diving Seifert.
 
2.2 – Matt Henry to Aiden Markram, no run, 132kph delivery on leg stump, Markram misses again, ball hits front pad.
 
2.1 – Matt Henry to Aiden Markram, no run, 136kph full delivery swinging in towards middle and leg, Markram edges it into the off-side.

7:10 PM

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC 2026 Semi-final: McConchie gets 2 in 1 over!

McConchie gets de Kock and Rickelton in 1 over as NZ keep the pressure high on The Proteas.

7:07 PM

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC 2026 Semi-final: de Kock departs!

McConchie gets the breakthrough as de Kock is caught out after a mishit is caught well by the man at mid on.

7:04 PM

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC 2026 Semi-final: 7 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 6 0; SA 7/0 after 1 over; Aiden Markram 1 (1) Quinton de Kock 6 (5)
  
Henry begins the attack for NZ
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a hit towards mid off butno run
 
Ball 5 - The opener hits it for SIX ver deep square this time.
 
Ball 4 - A hit towards mid on again but straight to the fielder.
 
Ball 3 - He blocks the next one towards mid on. No run.
 
Ball 2 - de Kock blocks the next one close to his body.
 
Ball 1 - Markram gets off the mark with a single towards square.

6:49 PM

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC 2026 Semi-final: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 10 minutes away from the action to begin in Kolkata as the fans have made it to their seats now.

6:33 PM

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC 2026 Semi-final: Mitchell Santner wins the toss!

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.

6:16 PM

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC 2026 Semi-final: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss at the iconic Eden Gardens as the anticipation builds up among the players and the crowd.

6:09 PM

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC 2026 Semi-final: Kiwis up for the task!

New Zealand’s road to the semi-finals has been far from smooth. A loss in their final Super 8 match left them dependent on other outcomes, but they managed to advance and now have an opportunity to turn their campaign around. After already losing to South Africa earlier in the tournament, the Black Caps will be eager to reverse that result on the biggest stage.

6:03 PM

South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC 2026 Semi-final: Markram leading from the front!

South Africa head into the knockout stage as the tournament’s standout team, unbeaten so far and brimming with confidence. Their batting lineup has reliably laid strong foundations, while the bowling unit, anchored by a sharp pace attack, has performed when it mattered most.

Skipper Aiden Markram has been pivotal to their success, approaching major personal milestones, needing just 52 runs to reach 2000 T20I runs and 32 more to become the first South African to score 300 runs in a single T20 World Cup edition.
First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

