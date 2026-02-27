Associate Sponsors

Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: Tim-Finn keep NZ cruising with half century stand
England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: Tim-Finn keep NZ cruising with half century stand

ICC T20 World Cup LIVE UPDATES: A win for New Zealand vs England will confirm their place in the final four alongside England and South Africa

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 live scorecard
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 7:33 PM IST
7:33 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: New Zealand 64 for 1 after 7 overs

Adil Rashid comes in the attack for England

Ball 6: Tim Seifert charges down the pitch but is beaten by the turn, and Jos Buttler completes a sharp stumping to end Seifert’s innings.
 
Ball 5: Rashid floats it outside off and Seifert smashes a powerful slog-sweep over long-on for SIX.
 
Ball 4: Finn Allen flat-bats a turning delivery down the ground to long-off for a single.
 
Ball 3: Googly on middle and leg, Seifert hangs back and punches it to long-on for one.
 
Ball 2: Rashid pulls the length back and Allen waits before flat-batting the ball to long-off for a single.
 
Ball 1: Floated up outside off, Seifert drives it along the ground to long-off and collects a single.

7:30 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: New Zealand 54 for 0 after 6 overs

Sam Curran comes in the attack for England

Ball 6: Finn Allen tucks a good-length delivery wide of square leg and a misfield allows the batters to come back for two runs.
 
Ball 5: Curran bangs it in short with good bounce, Allen ducks under it comfortably — dot ball.
 
Ball 4: Tim Seifert gently punches a length delivery on middle and leg to mid-on for a single.
 
Ball 3: Back of a length on middle and leg, Allen pushes it down to long-on and picks up one.
 
Ball 2: Floated up on the pads and Allen launches it high over mid-wicket for a massive SIX with plenty of bottom-hand power.
 
Ball 1: Curran begins with a slower, floated delivery on a good length and Allen drives it straight to mid-off — no run.

7:21 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: New Zealand 44 for 0 after 5 overs

Jofra Archer continues the attack for England

Ball 6: Finn Allen nudges a length delivery to square leg and takes a quick single.
 
Ball 5: Tim Seifert clips a back-of-a-length delivery into the mid-wicket region for one.
 
Ball 4: Dug in short and Seifert is ready for it, pulling the ball cleanly in front of square for a towering SIX over mid-wicket.
 
Ball 3: Short of length outside off, Seifert goes flat-batted and slaps it over mid-off for FOUR.
 
Ball 2: Full outside off and Seifert throws his hands at it, smashing the drive over cover for another FOUR.
 
Ball 1: Archer bangs it in short, Seifert attempts the pull but is beaten by the extra pace and bounce — dot ball.

 

7:17 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: New Zealand 28 for 0 after 4 overs

Liam Dawson continues the attack for England

Ball 6: Tim Seifert steps out for a big shot but slices it off the outside half; the ball hangs in the air and lands safely wide of long-off for a single.
 
Ball 5: Finn Allen punches a good-length delivery off the back foot down to long-on and rotates the strike with a single.
 
Ball 4: Much slower through the air and turning sharply, Seifert checks his attempted cut and flat-bats it in the air to the left of the bowler for a single.
 
Ball 3: Allen clips a delivery sliding into the pads through mid-wicket to collect a single.
 
Ball 2: Finn Allen charges down the track and lofts it cleanly down the ground for a SIX, timing the shot superbly despite the ball being fired into his pads.
 
Ball 1: Full and straight in the blockhole, Seifert squeezes it off a thick inside edge through square leg to pick up a single.

7:13 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: New Zealand 17 for 0 after 3 overs

Jofra Archer continues the attack for England

Ball 6: Finn Allen walks across attempting a scoop but misses completely, the ball bouncing over the stumps on its way to the keeper — dot ball.
 
Ball 5: Back-of-a-length delivery, Tim Seifert tries to drive on the up but mistimes it towards mid-on and settles for a single.
 
Ball 4: Finn Allen attempts a punch to the off-side but drags it off the inside half in front of mid-on, taking a quick single.
 
Ball 3: Slower leg-cutter sits up in the slot and Finn Allen capitalises, lofting it cleanly over mid-on for a SIX.
 
Ball 2: Short of length outside off, the ball climbs sharply and beats Allen’s attempted punch, flying past the outside edge — no run.
 
Ball 1: A big inswinger crashes into Seifert’s back pad as he swings across the line, the batters scramble a leg bye.

7:09 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: New Zealand 8 for 0 after 2 overs

Liam Dawson comes in the attack for England

Ball 6: Sliding into the pads at good pace, Tim Seifert clips it neatly through mid-wicket and collects a single.
 
Ball 5: Floated up around off, Seifert steps across and brings out the conventional sweep, deliberately lofting it over backward square for FOUR.
 
Ball 4: Seifert attempts a reverse-sweep but miscues it badly, the ball popping up briefly before dropping safely short of cover — dot ball.
 
Ball 3: Drifting into the pads, Seifert flicks it in the air through mid-wicket and comes back comfortably for two runs.
 
Ball 2: Good length around off, Finn Allen hangs back and punches it down to long-off for a single.
 
Ball 1: From round the wicket, the ball drifts into leg stump, Allen stays back and defends it safely — no run.

7:07 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: New Zealand 0 for 0 after 1 over

Jofra Archer opens the attack for England

Ball 6: Back of a length delivery jagging in sharply, Tim Seifert blocks from the crease but it strikes the splice — dot ball to complete a maiden over from Jofra Archer.
 
Ball 5: Seifert is given caught behind and immediately reviews! A sharp nip-backer beats his attempted drive and flies through to the keeper, but replays show it brushed the back thigh with no inside edge — decision overturned, dot ball.
 
Ball 4: Another nasty nip-backer from Archer cuts Seifert in half, zipping through from a back-of-a-length and bouncing over the stumps — no run.
 
Ball 3: Seifert shuffles across looking to scoop but is completely beaten as the ball nips back sharply — dot ball.
 
Ball 2: Good length outside off, Seifert swings hard down the ground but the ball shapes away past the outside edge — no run.
 
Ball 1: Archer begins with a slower leg-cutter on a short of length, Seifert blocks it from the crease — dot ball.

6:55 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: Match underway

England openers, along with New Zealand players, are out in the middle as the match is now underway.

6:50 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: Pitch report

The pitch in Colombo is expected to favour the team batting first, with five of the six matches here so far won by sides setting a target. The surface is dry with several bare patches and is the same strip used two nights ago. With short boundaries on one side, batters can score quickly, though the dry pitch may assist spinners later.

6:38 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: England playing 11 for the match

England playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

6:36 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: New Zealand playing 11 for the match

New Zealand playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

6:33 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: New Zealand win the toss

New Zealand win the toss and opt to bat first.

6:28 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: Group 2 points table

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 points table
Position Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 England (Q) 2 2 0 0 4 1.491
2 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 3 3.050
3 Pakistan 2 0 1 1 1 0.461
4 Sri Lanka (E) 2 0 2 0 0 -2.80

6:20 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: Toss timing

The toss for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match between England and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the updates. 

6:12 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: New Zealand probable playing 11

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

