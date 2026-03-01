Associate Sponsors

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: Hope-Chase give a steady start to WI in powerplay

The iconic Eden Gardens sets the stage for what is essentially a knockout clash, with a coveted semi-final berth up for grabs. Only one of these two heavyweights will keep their title hopes alive.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India vs West Indies live score T20 WC Super 8

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 7:21 PM IST
The excitement in the City of Joy is palpable as India face the West Indies in Match No. 52 of the Super Eights at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup tonight. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and elected to field first.
 
India enter this crucial encounter with strong momentum. Apart from a slip-up against South Africa in Ahmedabad, they have looked clinical in all departments. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav has led from the front, and the team’s emphatic 72-run win over Zimbabwe in Chennai, powered by a record total, has boosted confidence within the camp ahead of this decisive fixture.
 
The West Indies are equally aware of the stakes. Under the leadership of Shai Hope, they bounced back strongly against Zimbabwe in Mumbai but suffered a damaging loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad. For the two-time champions, this is a must-win battle, defeat here would bring their World Cup journey to an abrupt end. 
 
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11
 
India playing 11: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
 
West Indies playing 11: Shai Hope(w/c), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports will telecast the ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches in India.
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

7:20 PM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: 5 runs from the over!

Axar Patel into the attack for India

Ball 1: Shai Hope elegantly guides a flatter delivery past backward point for FOUR! He created room and opened the bat face just enough to steer it away from the fielders.
 
Ball 2: Hope takes a single to long-off, rotating the strike smoothly.
 
Ball 3: A shortish delivery, Hope punches it to cover-point—no run.
 
Ball 4: Patel deceives Hope with a slightly slower ball in the flight; Hope’s attempted slog across the line drags off his inside edge to square leg—no run.
 
Ball 5: A fast, flat delivery aimed at the stumps. Hope tries to guide it fine, but it finds short third man—no run.
 
Ball 6: Another full-length ball angling in; Hope mistimes a drive, inside edge onto pad—no addition to the scoreboard.
 
End of Over: West Indies move to 28/0. Shai Hope 18(18), Roston Chase 10(6). Axar Patel finishes the over with figures of 1-0-5-0.



7:15 PM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Chase shows intent!

Arshdeep continues the attack for India.

Ball 1: Roston Chase pushes a length ball back to Arshdeep Singh—no run.
 
Ball 2: A missed run-out chance! Chase drives a full delivery to cover and calls for a single. Shai Hope hesitates, leaving Chase halfway down the pitch. The throw from Varun at the bowler’s end misses, and both batters are safe.
 
Ball 3: Chase taps a short-of-length delivery to point and takes a quick single.
 
Ball 4: Hope responds with a crisp back-foot drive to deep cover, securing one run.
 
Ball 5: Chase unleashes a beautiful lofted drive through extra cover for FOUR! Arshdeep Singh had been angling deliveries around off stump, but this one was dispatched with authority.
 
Ball 6: Another elegant four from Chase, this time a full-blooded drive over extra cover.
 
End of Over: West Indies move to 23/0. Chase 10(6), Hope 13(12). Arshdeep Singh finishes with figures of 2-0-13-0.

7:10 PM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: 10 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 0 0 0 6 0 4; WI 13/0 after 1 over; Roston Chase 1 (1) Shai Hope 12 (11)
  
Hardik Pandya into the attack for India
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a FOUR between the gap at point.
 
Ball 5 - Another swing and a miss this time outside off stump.
 
Ball 4 - Hope gets SIX this time towards cover.
 
Ball 3 - The skipper swings and misses as the ball knicks the bat but falls short of Samson.
 
Ball 2 - He blocks the next one towards mid off. No run
 
Ball 1 - Hope blocks the first ball coming onto the stumps.

7:05 PM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: 3 runs from the over!

Ball 1: Shai Hope cautiously defends a short-of-length delivery outside off stump—no run.
 
Ball 2: Hope nudges a leg-stump delivery to square leg for a single. West Indies open the scoring.
 
Ball 3: Roston Chase drives a length ball to mid-on and takes a quick single.
 
Ball 4: Hope is watchful on the back foot and blocks outside off stump—no run.
 
Ball 5: Another careful defensive shot from Hope—no addition to the scoreboard.
 
Ball 6: Hope rotates strike with a single to the square of the wicket.
 
End of Over: West Indies 3/0 after 1 over. Shai Hope 2(5), Roston Chase 1(1). Arshdeep Singh finishes with figures of 1-0-3-0.

6:52 PM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 10 minutes away from the first ball in Kolkata as the crowd has filled up the stands to support the Men in Blue on a crucial night.

6:41 PM

India vs West Indies LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Playing 11 for both sides!

India playing 11: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
 
West Indies playing 11: Shai Hope(w/c), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

6:34 PM

India vs West Indies LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Suryakumar yadav wins the toss!

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night

6:16 PM

India vs West Indies LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss in Eden Gardens as the anticipation builds up among the players and fans.

6:04 PM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: WI expected to pack a punch!

The West Indies fully understand what’s at stake. Led by Shai Hope, they responded well with a dominant win over Zimbabwe in Mumbai but endured a costly defeat against South Africa in Ahmedabad. As two-time champions, this match is do-or-die for them, any loss would abruptly end their World Cup campaign.

5:55 PM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: India confident of going through!

India head into this high-stakes clash riding a wave of momentum. Aside from a narrow setback against South Africa in Ahmedabad, the team has been sharp and consistent across all departments.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav has been inspirational at the helm, and their commanding 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in Chennai, highlighted by a record-breaking total, has injected the squad with confidence ahead of this must-win encounter.

5:49 PM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Virtual knockout in Kolkata!

Hello and welocme to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 encounter between India and West Indies in Kolkata. With the tie becoming a virtual quarter-final match on the night due to both teams at 2 points each, it promises to be an exciting game at the iconic Eden Gardens. Toss at 6:30 PM IST.
First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 5:46 PM IST

