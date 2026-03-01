India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: Virtual QF in Kolkata; Toss at 6:30 PM IST

The excitement in the City of Joy is palpable as India face the West Indies in Match No. 52 of the Super Eights at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup tonight.

The iconic Eden Gardens sets the stage for what is essentially a knockout clash, with a coveted semi-final berth up for grabs. Only one of these two heavyweights will keep their title hopes alive.

India enter this crucial encounter with strong momentum. Apart from a slip-up against South Africa in Ahmedabad, they have looked clinical in all departments. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav has led from the front, and the team’s emphatic 72-run win over Zimbabwe in Chennai, powered by a record total, has boosted confidence within the camp ahead of this decisive fixture.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Super 8: India vs West Indies preview, toss time, streaming The West Indies are equally aware of the stakes. Under the leadership of Shai Hope, they bounced back strongly against Zimbabwe in Mumbai but suffered a damaging loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad. For the two-time champions, this is a must-win battle, defeat here would bring their World Cup journey to an abrupt end.

India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Probable Playing 11

India playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies playing 11 (probable): Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde/Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the T20 WC Super 8 match between India and West Indies will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports will telecast the ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches in India.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.