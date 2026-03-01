India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: Virtual QF in Kolkata; Toss at 6:30 PM IST
The iconic Eden Gardens sets the stage for what is essentially a knockout clash, with a coveted semi-final berth up for grabs. Only one of these two heavyweights will keep their title hopes alive.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The excitement in the City of Joy is palpable as India face the West Indies in Match No. 52 of the Super Eights at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup tonight.
India enter this crucial encounter with strong momentum. Apart from a slip-up against South Africa in Ahmedabad, they have looked clinical in all departments. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav has led from the front, and the team’s emphatic 72-run win over Zimbabwe in Chennai, powered by a record total, has boosted confidence within the camp ahead of this decisive fixture.
The West Indies are equally aware of the stakes. Under the leadership of Shai Hope, they bounced back strongly against Zimbabwe in Mumbai but suffered a damaging loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad. For the two-time champions, this is a must-win battle, defeat here would bring their World Cup journey to an abrupt end.
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Probable Playing 11
India playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
West Indies playing 11 (probable): Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde/Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the T20 WC Super 8 match between India and West Indies will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports will telecast the ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches in India.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
6:16 PM
India vs West Indies LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss in Eden Gardens as the anticipation builds up among the players and fans.
6:04 PM
India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: WI expected to pack a punch!
The West Indies fully understand what’s at stake. Led by Shai Hope, they responded well with a dominant win over Zimbabwe in Mumbai but endured a costly defeat against South Africa in Ahmedabad. As two-time champions, this match is do-or-die for them, any loss would abruptly end their World Cup campaign.
5:55 PM
India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: India confident of going through!
India head into this high-stakes clash riding a wave of momentum. Aside from a narrow setback against South Africa in Ahmedabad, the team has been sharp and consistent across all departments.
Captain Suryakumar Yadav has been inspirational at the helm, and their commanding 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in Chennai, highlighted by a record-breaking total, has injected the squad with confidence ahead of this must-win encounter.
5:49 PM
India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Virtual knockout in Kolkata!
Hello and welocme to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 encounter between India and West Indies in Kolkata. With the tie becoming a virtual quarter-final match on the night due to both teams at 2 points each, it promises to be an exciting game at the iconic Eden Gardens. Toss at 6:30 PM IST.
First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 5:46 PM IST