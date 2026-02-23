Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: ZIM wins the toss, elect to field first in Mumbai

Zimbabwe take on the West Indies in Match 44 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium tonight. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.

Zimbabwe have been one of the standout teams of the competition so far. They opened their campaign with a dominant eight-wicket victory over Oman and followed it up with an impressive 23-run win against Australia. A rain-affected no-result against Ireland failed to slow their momentum, as they returned strongly to chase down 178 against Sri Lanka, clinching a six-wicket success.

Remaining unbeaten in the group stage, Zimbabwe’s success has been built around a disciplined bowling attack and a reliable top order. Brian Bennett has provided solidity at the top, while Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl have made valuable contributions in the middle phase. Leading the pace department, Blessing Muzarabani has consistently delivered key breakthroughs.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Super 8: WI vs ZIM pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats The West Indies have matched that form with a series of commanding performances. They registered four comprehensive victories over Scotland, England, Nepal, and Italy to finish as group leaders. Their batting has blended composure and power, with Shai Hope offering stability and Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell supplying explosive finishing touches. Having already played in Mumbai, they will be comfortable with the conditions.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Probable Playing 11

Zimbabwe Playing 11: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani West Indies Playing 11: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

