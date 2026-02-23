Associate Sponsors

Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: ZIM wins the toss, elect to field first in Mumbai
Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: ZIM wins the toss, elect to field first in Mumbai

West Indies registered four comprehensive victories over Scotland, England, Nepal, and Italy to finish as group leaders.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 7:11 PM IST
Zimbabwe take on the West Indies in Match 44 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium tonight. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.
 
Zimbabwe have been one of the standout teams of the competition so far. They opened their campaign with a dominant eight-wicket victory over Oman and followed it up with an impressive 23-run win against Australia. A rain-affected no-result against Ireland failed to slow their momentum, as they returned strongly to chase down 178 against Sri Lanka, clinching a six-wicket success. 
 
Remaining unbeaten in the group stage, Zimbabwe’s success has been built around a disciplined bowling attack and a reliable top order. Brian Bennett has provided solidity at the top, while Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl have made valuable contributions in the middle phase. Leading the pace department, Blessing Muzarabani has consistently delivered key breakthroughs.
 
The West Indies have matched that form with a series of commanding performances. They registered four comprehensive victories over Scotland, England, Nepal, and Italy to finish as group leaders. Their batting has blended composure and power, with Shai Hope offering stability and Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell supplying explosive finishing touches. Having already played in Mumbai, they will be comfortable with the conditions. 
 
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Probable Playing 11
 
Zimbabwe Playing 11: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani 
West Indies Playing 11: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
 

7:11 PM

Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: WI 7/0 after 2 overs!

Blessing Muzarabani’s over was a mix of precision and controlled aggression. He started by pitching one up to Shai Hope, which bounced awkwardly, hitting the bat on defence with no run.

Brandon King then nudged a single to mid-on, keeping the scoreboard ticking. Muzarabani delivered a perfect length ball to King next, which seamed away past the edge, leaving him rooted.

Hope responded with a quick single to the off-side, using his feet well. King picked up another run with a thick inside edge to deep backward square. The over ended with a short-of-length delivery, which King punched to mid-off, adding three runs in total and keeping West Indies 7-0.

7:07 PM

Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: 4 runs from the over!

Ngarava begins the attack for Zimbabwe

In the opening over, Richard Ngarava started with a wide delivery down the leg side to Shai Hope, who missed, followed by a tap for a single. Brandon King faced some testing deliveries, defending well off good length balls and managing a leg bye for one.

Hope also nudged one gently to pick up another run. King finally found his timing, punching a short-of-length ball past mid-off for a single.

Ngarava kept probing with inswingers and good-length deliveries, but the West Indies batsmen rotated the strike cautiously, taking singles off several balls while leaving a few deliveries, keeping the scoreboard ticking steadily.

6:39 PM

Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Playing 11 for both sides!

Zimbabwe Playing 11: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
 
West Indies Playing 11: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

6:33 PM

Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Sikandar Raza wins the toss!

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.

6:16 PM

Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss now as the crowd make its way into the stadium.

6:08 PM

Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: WI looking well balanced!

The West Indies have mirrored that impressive form with a string of dominant displays. They notched up four convincing wins against Scotland, England, Nepal, and Italy, finishing at the top of their group. Their batting has combined steady technique with aggressive hitting, as Shai Hope provides stability while Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell deliver the finishing firepower. Having already competed in Mumbai, the team is well-acquainted with the local conditions.

6:05 PM

Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: ZIM coming in hot!

Zimbabwe have emerged as one of the tournament’s most impressive sides so far. They began their campaign with a commanding eight-wicket triumph over Oman and then secured a notable 23-run victory against Australia. Although a rain-affected match against Ireland ended without a result, it did not hinder their progress. The team bounced back decisively, successfully chasing 178 against Sri Lanka to record a six-wicket win.

6:01 PM

Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Group 1 teams in action again!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 encounter between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. With giant killers Zimbabwe and 2-time champions West Indies taking part in the clash tonight, Group 1 will shape up in an interesting manner with hosts India already losing their first game yesterday. Toss at 6:30 PM IST
Topics :West Indies cricket teamICC T20 World CupCricket News

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 5:58 PM IST

