West Indies vs Nepal LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies eye Super 8 spot; toss at 10:30 AM

ICC T20 World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Nepal will be eager to pull off an upset win over West Indies today to stay alive in the race for the Super 8s

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
West Indies vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 10:20 AM IST
West Indies and Nepal meet in match 25 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in a crucial Group C clash today. A win for West Indies will confirm their place in the Super 8s, while for Nepal it will be a battle for survival.
 
Back-to-back wins over Scotland and England have placed West Indies firmly at the top of the standings, leaving them on the brink of qualification. Their success has come from a balanced approach — strong power-hitting at the top, stability in the middle, and disciplined spin bowling that has controlled the tempo through the middle overs. Different players have stepped up in each outing, highlighting the depth in their squad.
 
Nepal, on the other hand, are still chasing their first points. They impressed despite a narrow defeat to England but were outplayed by Italy in their next game, exposing issues with both partnerships and bowling consistency. With their tournament hopes hanging in the balance, Nepal must produce a far more complete performance. Conditions at Wankhede have not been as high-scoring as expected, which could keep the contest competitive if Nepal’s bowlers find early rhythm.
 
West Indies vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11
 
West Indies playing 11 (probable): Paul Brandon King, Shai Hope (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
 
Nepal playing 11 (probable): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (w), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
 
West Indies vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TOSS
 
The toss for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match 25 between West Indies and Nepal will take place at 10:30 AM IST.
 
West Indies vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TELECAST
 
Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
 
West Indies vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE STREAMING
 
The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

10:20 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 West Indies vs Nepal LIVE SCORE: Toss timing

The toss for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 West Indies vs Nepal match will take place at 10:30 AM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.

10:11 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 West Indies vs Nepal LIVE SCORE: West Indies probable playing 11 for the match

West Indies playing 11 (probable): Paul Brandon King, Shai Hope (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

10:00 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 West Indies vs Nepal LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match 25 between West Indies and Nepal. This will be a crucial match in the context of Super 8 qualification, as a win for West Indies will make them the first team in the Super 8s, while a win for Nepal will keep them alive in the race. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

