IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024: Why do Pakistani bowlers fear Virat Kohli?

If you ask a Pakistani bowler whom he would fear bowling against in their match versus India in the T20 World Cup 2024, the answer would be Virat Kohli. There are many reasons for the Pakistan bowlers to fear Kohli while bowling to him at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York City on Sunday, June 9. However, the biggest reason would be his impeccable showing against the neighbours in T20 World Cup history.
The meetings between India and Pakistan in the recent past, especially since Virat Kohli became the master of his craft, have been very few and far between. Yet, the Indian batting maestro averages his highest against the Pakistani side, next only to Bangladesh, but the difference between innings played against Bangladesh and Pakistan is double.
Kohli, 36, is also the only batter in the world to score over 300 runs against a single side in T20 World Cup history. The funnier fact is that Kohli has been dismissed only once by Pakistanis in his five innings against them, thereby averaging a gigantic 308 in the tournament's history.
“He didn’t play the Bangladesh game, but he’s had enough training under his belt before this game. The kind of experience that he has, playing all over the world, playing in big tournaments, nothing can beat that," Rohit said in the pre-match press conference.