IND vs AFG: Here's why Virat Kohli should open with T20 World Cup in focus

Kohli averages 57 in the nine innings as an opener in the T20 international. He has a strike rate of 161.29

Virat Kohli
BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 2:28 PM IST
Virat Kohli has returned to Team India's set-up after the 2022 T20 World Cup debacle. He will take the field against Afghanistan on Thursday in the first T20 International. While fans want to see him partner with Rohit Sharma at the top of the order, cricket pundits also see Kohli as a better prospect for India's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. Kohli has been opening the innings in T20s for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and it is on this basis that former cricketer turned cricket pundit Aakash Chopra said that he should open the innings against Afghanistan in the three-match series as well.

“In my opinion, Kohli is at his best in T20s when he opens the innings and bats in the powerplay overs. If you don’t give him that option and if he becomes a little slow against spinners, then it wouldn’t be surprising,” said Chopra in his weekly show Aakashvaani for Jiocinema, the official broadcasters of the India-Afghanistan T20 international series. 

Why should Kohli open the innings?
Kohli has not been a regular opener in T20 internationals. He has only opened in nine innings. However, he has been brilliant in those innings, scoring 400 runs at an average of 57.14 and a strike rate of 161.29.

Virat Kohli's T20 records at various batting positions 

Batting Position Inns NO 100s 50s 0s HS Runs Avg S/R % Team Runs
Opening 98 15 7 26 4 113 3611 43.51 135.45 22.96
No. 3 93 13 0 20 5 99 2815 35.19 123.79 19.17
No. 4 13 2 0 2 0 73 376 34.18 131.47 18.92
No. 5 8 1 0 0 0 38 173 24.71 111.61 15.19
No. 6 13 2 0 2 1 58 237 21.55 144.51 11.93
No. 7 4 1 0 0 0 37 51 17 124.39 8.95
Overall 229 34 7 50 10 113 7263 37.25 130.02 20.12

It is for this reason that Chopra wanted Kohli to open the innings. 

However, Chopra, 46, also said that he is fully aware that Kohli will not open the innings. “So, will Kohli open? I don’t think so. I feel one of either Yashasvi (Jaiswal) or (Shubman) Gill will play. Gill is a senior player so he may play and Yashasvi will have to sit out. It won’t be fair, but that can happen. I see Kohli batting at No. 3,” he said. 

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

