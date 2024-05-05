IPL 2024: Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Virat Kohli, Star Sports; here's why

While talking to commentators after the match Kohli said: "All the people who talk about strike rates and me not playing spin well are the ones talking about this stuff."
Kohli's comment again gets a light in the air during the reverse fixture between RCB and GT. But this time it was Sunil Gavaskar who explained the point of view of his fellow broadcasters, saying commentators questioned only when his strike rate was 118."
"If you come and open and then have a strike of 118 when you get out in the 14th or the 15th over, I mean, if you want applause for that, that’s a little bit different. That’s different, " Gavaskar added.
Why Virat Kohli's strike rate is a talking point?
With changing dynamics of shortest format of the game, the strike rate of batters in the T20 cricket take the importance not the average. Kohli being a traditional player, who plays all the three formats of the game, failed to live up to the expectations of the T20 cricket on some occassions. However, Kohli has been improving hitting skills in T20 cricket.
Gavaskar on Kohli's outside noise
Gavaskar even criticised Kohli for commenting on the outside noise, which players say they can't care it about.
“All these guys talk about, ‘oh we don’t care about outside noise’. Accha! Then why are you replying to any outside noise or whatever it is. We all played a bit of cricket, not a lot of cricket."
Gavaskar added that commentators don't have any agenda and only spoke about things happening on a cricket field.
"We don’t have agendas. We speak about what we see. We don’t necessarily have any likes and dislikes. Even if we have likes and dislikes, we actually speak on what is happening,” said Gavaskar.
Gavaskar on broadcast Star Sports
Gavaskar didn't spare the TV broadcaster Star Sports on air and lambasted on them, saying "For you to show the person belittling your own commentators, I’m not sure that’s a great thing."
"I hope Star Sports realises that when that clip is shown, questioning the critics, the critics are your own commentators. You need to realise you have shown it enough times, everybody’s got the message. I would be very disappointed if you show it once more, " Gavaskar concluded.
So what is the strike rate of Virat Kohli in T20 Internationals and Indian Premier League?
Virat Kolhi is the highest run-getter in the history of Indian Premier League. He has scored 7805 runs in 248 matches at an healty average of 38.75. He has smashed record 8 centuries in world's biggest cricket league However, his strike rate is in early 130s.
Kohli is also the highest run-getter in T20 International cricket. He has amassed 4037 runs at an staggering average of 51.75 in 117 matches, hitting one century and 37 fifties. Again, his strike rate is below-par according to T20 standards, which is 138.15.
Virat Kohli key stats in T20Is and IPL
Format
Matches
Innings
Not out
Runs
Highest score
Average
Ball faced
Strike rate
Hundreds
200
50
4s
6s
T20I
117
109
31
4037
122
51.76
2922
138.16
1
0
37
361
117
IPL
248
240
37
7805
113
38.45
5952
131.13
8
0
54
691
258
Is Indian team management bothered about Virat Kohli's strike rate going into the T20 World Cup?
After the announcement of India squad for T20 World Cup 2024, most cricket pundits have been talking of Virat Kohli strike rate.
However, the Indian team management is not bothered about that. While talking to media persons, India chief selector Ajit Agarkar said: "We haven’t been discussing it. He has been in great form in IPL. No concerns there at at all."