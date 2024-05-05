IPL 2024: Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Virat Kohli, Star Sports; here's why

India legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lashed out Virat Kohli and IPL broadcaster Star Sports over the RCB batter's comment on outside noise.

The controversy dates back to April 27, when Virat Kohli slammed Gujarat spinners and remained unbeaten as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) overhauled a total in just 16 Overs.

While talking to commentators after the match Kohli said: "All the people who talk about strike rates and me not playing spin well are the ones talking about this stuff."

Kohli's comment again gets a light in the air during the reverse fixture between RCB and GT. But this time it was Sunil Gavaskar who explained the point of view of his fellow broadcasters, saying commentators questioned only when his strike rate was 118."

"If you come and open and then have a strike of 118 when you get out in the 14th or the 15th over, I mean, if you want applause for that, that’s a little bit different. That’s different, " Gavaskar added.

Why Virat Kohli's strike rate is a talking point?



With changing dynamics of shortest format of the game, the strike rate of batters in the T20 cricket take the importance not the average. Kohli being a traditional player, who plays all the three formats of the game, failed to live up to the expectations of the T20 cricket on some occassions. However, Kohli has been improving hitting skills in T20 cricket.

Gavaskar on Kohli's outside noise

Gavaskar even criticised Kohli for commenting on the outside noise, which players say they can't care it about.

“All these guys talk about, ‘oh we don’t care about outside noise’. Accha! Then why are you replying to any outside noise or whatever it is. We all played a bit of cricket, not a lot of cricket."

Gavaskar added that commentators don't have any agenda and only spoke about things happening on a cricket field.

"We don’t have agendas. We speak about what we see. We don’t necessarily have any likes and dislikes. Even if we have likes and dislikes, we actually speak on what is happening,” said Gavaskar.







Gavaskar on broadcast Star Sports

Gavaskar didn't spare the TV broadcaster Star Sports on air and lambasted on them, saying "For you to show the person belittling your own commentators, I’m not sure that’s a great thing."