T20 WC 2024, IND vs PAK: New York weather hourly forecast & rain prediction

The New York weather might dampen the enthusiasm of ardent Indian cricket fans when Rohit Sharma's men lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York today at 8 PM IST.

New York is 9 hours 30 minutes behind Indian Standard Time, thus India vs Pakistan will be a day-game affair, which starts at 10:30 AM local time.

Given the great anticipation of the India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup, Business Standard looks at the forecast provided by two weather agencies -- Accuweather.com and The Weather Channel.





While Accuweather predicts thunderstorms at noon local time (9:30 PM IST), The Weather Channel forecast suggests the rainfall in New York will begin at 9 AM local time (6:30 PM IST).

Here's what AccuWeather's hourly prediction of New York weather:

According to AccuWeather.com, intermittent clouds will welcome New Yorkers in the morning with only 9 per cent chance of rainfall at 7 AM (New York Time).

The cloudy conditions will persist till 11 AM (New York Time) when precipitation chances are expected to reach 47 per cent.

The weather agency further suggests a thunderstorm at noon with a 51 per cent chance of rainfall. The rainfall activity is expected to continue till 2 PM (11:30 PM IST) when the chances of rainfall come down to 25 per cent.







Here's what The Weather Channel's hourly prediction of New York weather:

According to The Weather Channel, New Yorkers will wake up with clouds overhead. There is a rain prediction of 14 per cent, which steadily increases to 33 per cent at 9 AM (6:30 PM IST) and scattered showers.

The rain activity is expected to continue till 10: 30 AM (8 PM IST), when the match is scheduled to begin.





Both teams players list:

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal All-in-all, it is expected that the rain delay could come as dampener and we might see a curtailed India vs Pakistan today in New York.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Abbas Afridi