India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE TOSS Updates, IND vs PAK Playing 11: India would not look to mess up with their winning combination, while Pakistan would go with four seamers most likely amid rain concerns
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
In match 19 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India will take on Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York. It is going to be the first meeting between the two sides in the USA.
With Pakistan having lost their first match to the USA in a Super Over, the onus is now on them to win this game and stay in the hunt for a Super 8 spot without depending on other results from the group. India though would look to keep things simple and consolidate their impressive record against the Pakistani side in the T20 World Cups. A win here would keep India at the top of the Group A points table. Changes are expected in the Playing 11 of both the teams
T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs PAK Playing 11 prediction
India playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj
Pakistan playing 11 probable: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan/Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf
IND vs PAK LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The IND vs PAK live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs PAK Live streaming
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score and match updates here
5:28 PM
India vs Pakistan: New York weather Live updates
According to media reports and various images on social media platform X, the clouds are hovering over Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
The weather prediction further suggests rain might arrive in an hour.
5:18 PM
India vs Pakistan head-to-head stats in previous five matches
|India vs Pakistan in last five meetings in T20Is
|Date
|Result
|Venue
|1st Innings
|2nd Innings
|2022-10-23
|IND win by 4 wickets
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|PAK - 159/8 (20.0)
|IND - 160/6 (20.0)
|2022-09-04
|PAK win by 5 wickets
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|IND - 181/7 (20.0)
|PAK - 182/5 (19.5)
|2022-08-28
|IND win by 5 wickets
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|PAK - 147/10 (19.5)
|IND - 148/5 (19.4)
|2021-10-24
|PAK win by 10 wickets
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|IND - 151/7 (20.0)
|PAK- 152/0 (17.5)
|2016-03-19
|IND win by 6 wickets
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|PAK - 118/5 (18.0)
|IND - 119/4 (15.5)
4:34 PM
IND vs PAK LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Welcome to the Live Blog
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 clash from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.
First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 5:16 PM IST