New Zealand vs South Africa live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 tie?

South Afrca skipper Aiden Markram has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Santner: Looks like a good wicket, runs on the board and hopefully not a lot of dew. No easy games in this tournament and it's the same tonight as well. We know how good SA are and they've shown it, they're a quality side. Small improvements from game 1 onwards and we want to take it ahead. Same team. Markram: We will bowl first. Played one night game here, though the wicket got better through the game. Hopefully, the bowlers will do well and give us a smaller score. A bit of dew, not a lot, we'll not complain about it if it does come, the ball will slide onto the bat better. We've regrouped after the last match - one change, Corbin Bosch is back in place of George Linde.