PCB chief Naqvi to attend IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is set to be in Colombo for Sunday’s high-profile Group A T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and India at the R Premadasa Stadium. His visit is expected to include discussions with ICC officials following a brief boycott threat that had cast uncertainty over the marquee fixture.

Senior PCB officials to accompany Naqvi

Alongside Naqvi, senior PCB figures including Pakistan Super League CEO Salman Naseer and COO Sumair Ahmed will travel to Sri Lanka for the encounter. According to sources, the focus of the visit will be talks with ICC Chairman Jay Shah and other officials to mend relations after the recent boycott controversy.

ALSO READ: Salman Agha plays down Usman Tariq's role in India vs Pakistan match “The Sri Lankan board has invited representatives from multiple boards, but Naqvi’s primary goal is to engage with ICC officials and restore dialogue following the boycott incident,” a source revealed. Pakistan's boycott controversy Tensions arose earlier this month when the Pakistan government instructed its team not to play against India in Colombo, echoing Bangladesh’s refusal to travel to India over security concerns. Bangladesh were subsequently replaced by Scotland in the World Cup lineup. After several days of diplomatic and cricket board discussions involving the PCB, ICC, and Bangladesh Cricket Board, Pakistan reversed its decision and confirmed participation in the India match.