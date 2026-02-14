England vs Scotland live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Associate Sponsors

Scotland has a 1-1 record, having lost to the West Indies in their opener but then bouncing back with a dominant win against Italy.

England vs Scotland T20 WC live streaming
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 2:37 PM IST
England (ENG) will face Scotland (SCO) in Match 23 of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, tonight at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. 
 
England heads into this match with a mixed record of one win and one loss from their first two games. They secured a hard-fought victory over Nepal but were outplayed by the West Indies in their last match, where Sherfane Rutherford’s brilliant performance helped the West Indies seal a commanding win. With this loss fresh in their minds, England will look to bounce back strongly in their next outing at Eden Gardens.

England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and decided to field first on the day.  Both skippers after the toss:  Harry Brook: We'll have a bowl. Just want to chase on a good wicket and a quick wicket. I'm not a curator, but it looks like a decent wicket, we can restrict them and chase it down. Just to give the team a bit more clarity so that they can be better prepared. I thought we were a bit too careful the other day. Tom Banton is a fine player and he bats at the top, I can go in and do my thing. They're a good side and know the conditions here as they've played two games.  Richie Berrington: I would have bated first. Looks similar to the last couple of days, looks like a good batting first. They're a good team, travelled a bit and played under different conditions. We've played a couple of games and are used to the conditions, hopefully, that'll give us an advantage. Same team for us. 

 
Similarly, Scotland has a 1-1 record, having lost to the West Indies in their opener but then bouncing back with a dominant win against Italy. The Scottish team will be eager to build on that momentum and make a statement against a strong England side. A victory here would significantly enhance their chances of progressing to the knockout stages of the tournament.
 
Both teams are poised for an intense clash, with England looking to regain form and Scotland hoping to continue their positive momentum. The outcome of this match will be crucial for both sides as they fight to stay in the race for the next round. 
 
England vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details 
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
 
 
