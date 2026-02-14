IND vs PAK: Salman Agha non-committal on handshake ahead of T20 WC match

Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, refrained from confirming whether his team would engage in the customary handshake with India before their T20 World Cup encounter on Sunday. Despite the growing speculation and controversy surrounding the matter, Agha emphasized that both teams should prioritize the spirit of the game above all else.

Suryakumar Yadav's Previous Statement

The issue first gained attention during the Asia Cup in September when India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, made a public announcement in Dubai. Yadav declared that his team would not shake hands with Pakistan as a gesture of respect for the Indian citizens who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025. The decision was also seen as a show of solidarity with the Indian Army during 'Operation Sindoor.'

Uncertainty Ahead of Sunday's Match With the two teams preparing to face off in what promises to be a high-stakes match, it is expected that the handshake protocol will remain in place. Neither captain is anticipated to extend a handshake either during the toss or after the match. Agha, however, remained tight-lipped about the issue and said, "We will see about it tomorrow" when asked whether the teams would follow the practice on Sunday. Agha Calls for Respecting the Spirit of Cricket