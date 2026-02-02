PCB unlikely to change forfeit decision despite ICC pressure: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is unlikely to reverse its decision to forfeit the high-profile T20 World Cup 2026 group match against India on February 15, despite mounting pressure from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The development comes a day after the Pakistan government formally directed the board not to play the fixture, triggering widespread debate across the cricketing world.

While the PCB has refrained from making an official public statement, senior officials privately acknowledge that the board has little room to manoeuvre and must comply with government instructions, according to a media report from news agency PTI on Monday.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: Tilak returns as India announces team for warm-up games Amid the uncertainty surrounding the India match, the Pakistan squad has departed for Colombo to begin its World Cup campaign, with officials indicating that any future clash with India, including in the knockout stages, would also be subject to government clearance. PCB to follow government line According to the report, the Pakistan Cricket Board indicated that it has been formally informed about the government’s stance, and it will act strictly in accordance with those directions. The PCB has been told that Pakistan will not take the field against India on February 15 and will forfeit the points. Officials also conveyed that if a potential India-Pakistan clash arises later in the tournament, including in the knockouts, the board would again refer to the government’s decision at that stage.

Team departs for Colombo Despite the controversy, the Pakistan team has travelled to Sri Lanka and is expected to arrive in Colombo later on Monday. Pakistan is scheduled to open their T20 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on February 7, followed by fixtures against the US on February 10 and Namibia on February 18, assuming the boycott decision is not reversed. Decision linked to Bangladesh issue The boycott by the is widely being interpreted as a gesture of support for Bangladesh, who were excluded from the tournament after declining to play matches in India due to security concerns. Insiders suggest there is growing discontent within the PCB over what it perceives as unequal treatment of certain member boards in recent ICC decisions.