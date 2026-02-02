Monday, February 02, 2026 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 World Cup 2026: Tilak returns as India announces team for warm-up games

T20 World Cup 2026: Tilak returns as India announces team for warm-up games

Tilak, who has recently regained full fitness, is set to play one warm-up game before linking up with the senior national side

Tilak Varma

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

India on Monday announced a 15-member India A squad for the official warm-up matches ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, with Tilak Varma returning to competitive action and fast bowler Mayank Yadav making a comeback after a lengthy injury absence.
 
The selection provides clarity on the final phase of India’s preparations, with the warm-up fixtures designed to give fringe and returning players match time before the tournament proper begins on February 7.
 
Tilak, who has recently regained full fitness, is set to play one warm-up game before linking up with the senior national side. The squad will be led by Ayush Badoni and will face the USA and Namibia in two preparatory fixtures. 
 

Tilak cleared after injury layoff

Tilak’s return comes after he was sidelined with a groin injury that ruled him out of India’s recent T20 series against New Zealand. The left-handed batter has since been cleared by the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence following a successful rehabilitation process. Board officials indicated that Tilak will feature in one of the warm-up matches before rejoining the senior squad, underlining the team management’s cautious approach as the tournament draws closer. His absence in the New Zealand series had seen Shreyas Iyer step into the middle-order role.

Mayank Yadav’s long-awaited comeback

A notable inclusion in the squad is tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav, who returns after being out of action for more than a year due to a stress fracture. The warm-up matches will offer Mayank an opportunity to assess his readiness at competitive intensity, with selectors keen to monitor his workload and fitness ahead of a demanding tournament schedule.

Warm-up fixtures confirmed

India A will begin their warm-up campaign against the USA at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday before facing Namibia on Friday at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. These matches are expected to help players adapt to conditions and sharpen combinations ahead of the World Cup.

Balanced squad under Badoni

Ayush Badoni has been entrusted with the captaincy of the India A side, which features a mix of established domestic performers and emerging talent. Alongside Tilak and Mayank, the squad includes Naman Dhir, Riyan Parag, Vipraj Nigam and wicketkeepers N. Jagadeesan and Urvil Patel, providing depth across departments. Spin options such as Ravi Bishnoi and Manav Suthar add variety, while Khaleel Ahmed bolsters the pace attack.

Focus shifts to title defence

Defending champions India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against the USA on February 7. With the warm-up games now confirmed, the focus firmly shifts to fine-tuning combinations and ensuring key players are match-ready ahead of the title defence.
 
India A squad: Ayush Badoni (c), Naman Dhir, Ashutosh Sharma, Priyansh Arya, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma, Urvil Patel (wk), Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav.

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 6:15 PM IST

