SA vs BAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Toss Updates and SA vs BAN Playing 11: Both the teams are coming on the back of a win. Thus no changes are expected in their combination tonight

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
SA vs BAN Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2024
SA vs BAN Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 7:02 PM IST
In match 21 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa will take on Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York.
This will be the third time South Africa will be playing at this venue. Bangladesh played here in a warm-up match against SAia. Both the teams are coming on the back of wins. A victory here would seal the spot in the Super 8 for the Proteas side while Bangladesh victory will keep Sri Lankan hopes alive. 
T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs BAN Playing 11 prediction
South Africa playing 11 probable: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman
Bangladesh playing 11 probable: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tawhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.
Check ICC T20 World Cup all latest news here SA vs BAN LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between South Africa skipper Aiden Markram and his Bangladesh counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the South Africa (SA) vs Bangladesh (BAN) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The SA vs BAN live broadcast will be available in various other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, SA vs BAN Live streaming
SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
7:02 PM

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Toss just 30 minutes away

6:44 PM

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Updates: How would the New York pitch play?

6:18 PM

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Top wicket-takers in SA vs BAN clashes in T20s

6:17 PM

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Top scores in SA vs BAN clashes in T20s

6:05 PM

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Head-to-head record in T20 World Cups

5:59 PM

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Head-to-head records at different venues

5:51 PM

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Head-to-head records

5:50 PM

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Updates: What is the importance of this match?

5:40 PM

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Welcome to the live blog

7:02 PM

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Toss just 30 minutes away

 
The toss is now just 30 minutes away now and it is going to be a huge toss given that the team fielding first have always had the advantage in the last five games, though twice it is the team batting first that has been able to defend a total here. 
 

6:44 PM

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Updates: How would the New York pitch play?

 
The pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has faced quite a lot of criticism as yet another amcth ended with none of the team getting past 150. In five matches so far none of the teams have managed to breach that mark. 
 
This match would be attest of the wicket as well as in pure sunshine conditions, it would be expected to play better. 
 

6:18 PM

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Top wicket-takers in SA vs BAN clashes in T20s


Bowler Mat. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 7 9 7.72 21.44 2/21
Anrich Nortje (SA) 2 7 2.63 2.57 4 for 10
Aaron Phangiso (SA) 4 7 7.46 16 3/30

6:17 PM

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Top scores in SA vs BAN clashes in T20s


Batter Mat. Runs SR Avg. HS
Quinton de Kock (SA) 5 194 142.64 38.8 63
David Miller (SA) 6 164 178.26 164 101*
AB de Villiers (SA) 6 161 130.89 32.2 49

6:05 PM

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Head-to-head record in T20 World Cups

 
Matches played: 3
Bangladesh won: 0
South Africa won: 3
 
Last result: South Africa won by 104 runs (Sydney, 2022)
 

5:59 PM

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Head-to-head records at different venues


  Played BAN SA Tied No Result
At Venues
Mangaung Oval 1 - 1 - -
Newlands 1 - 1 - -
Senwes Park 1 - 1 - -
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 - 1 - -
Shere Bangla National Stadium 2 - 2 - -
Sydney Cricket Ground 1 - 1 - -
The Wanderers Stadium 1 - 1 - -
In Countries
Australia 1 - 1 - -
Bangladesh 2 - 2 - -
South Africa 4 - 4 - -
United Arab Emirates 1 - 1 - -

5:51 PM

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Head-to-head records

 
Matches played: 8
Bangladesh won: 0
South Africa won: 8
 
Last result: South Africa won by 104 runs (Sydney, 2022)
 

5:50 PM

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Updates: What is the importance of this match?

 
This match is very important from the perspective of Gporup D which is also called the group of Death in this T20 World Cup 2024. A win for South Africa will seal their place in the next stage- Super 8s. 
 
Bangladesh's win might close doors for Sri Lanka and the Netherlands as South Africa will then get in a must-win situation against Nepal and a win there would take them to the next stage. 
 
Bangladesh will also be left with a match against Nepal and the Netherlands, which they are favourites to win. Thus this game would decide a lot of things in this group. 
 

5:40 PM

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Welcome to the live blog

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the South Africa vs Bangladesh match in the T20 World Cup 2024 from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

