SA vs BAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST

In match 21 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa will take on Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York.

This will be the third time South Africa will be playing at this venue. Bangladesh played here in a warm-up match against SAia. Both the teams are coming on the back of wins. A victory here would seal the spot in the Super 8 for the Proteas side while Bangladesh victory will keep Sri Lankan hopes alive.

T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs BAN Playing 11 prediction

South Africa playing 11 probable: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

Bangladesh playing 11 probable: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tawhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

The coin flip between South Africa skipper Aiden Markram and his Bangladesh counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the South Africa (SA) vs Bangladesh (BAN) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The SA vs BAN live broadcast will be available in various other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, SA vs BAN Live streaming

SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

