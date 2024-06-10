SA vs BAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Toss Updates and SA vs BAN Playing 11: Both the teams are coming on the back of a win. Thus no changes are expected in their combination tonight
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
In match 21 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa will take on Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York.
This will be the third time South Africa will be playing at this venue. Bangladesh played here in a warm-up match against SAia. Both the teams are coming on the back of wins. A victory here would seal the spot in the Super 8 for the Proteas side while Bangladesh victory will keep Sri Lankan hopes alive.
Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full scehdule here
T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs BAN Playing 11 prediction
South Africa playing 11 probable: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman
Bangladesh playing 11 probable: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tawhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.
Check ICC T20 World Cup all latest news here
SA vs BAN LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between South Africa skipper Aiden Markram and his Bangladesh counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
SA vs BAN LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between South Africa skipper Aiden Markram and his Bangladesh counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the South Africa (SA) vs Bangladesh (BAN) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The SA vs BAN live broadcast will be available in various other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, SA vs BAN Live streaming
Follow ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here
SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here
5:59 PM
South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Head-to-head records at different venues
|Played
|BAN
|SA
|Tied
|No Result
|At Venues
|Mangaung Oval
|1
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Newlands
|1
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Senwes Park
|1
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Shere Bangla National Stadium
|2
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|1
|-
|1
|-
|-
|The Wanderers Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|-
|-
|In Countries
|Australia
|1
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Bangladesh
|2
|-
|2
|-
|-
|South Africa
|4
|-
|4
|-
|-
|United Arab Emirates
|1
|-
|1
|-
|-
5:51 PM
South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Head-to-head records
Matches played: 8
Bangladesh won: 0
South Africa won: 8
Last result: South Africa won by 104 runs (Sydney, 2022)
5:50 PM
South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Updates: What is the importance of this match?
This match is very important from the perspective of Gporup D which is also called the group of Death in this T20 World Cup 2024. A win for South Africa will seal their place in the next stage- Super 8s.
Bangladesh's win might close doors for Sri Lanka and the Netherlands as South Africa will then get in a must-win situation against Nepal and a win there would take them to the next stage.
Bangladesh will also be left with a match against Nepal and the Netherlands, which they are favourites to win. Thus this game would decide a lot of things in this group.
5:40 PM
South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Welcome to the live blog
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the South Africa vs Bangladesh match in the T20 World Cup 2024 from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 5:42 PM IST