T20 WC 2024: Ponting finds it funny that Indian people criticise Kohli

Australian legend Ricky Ponting has called it 'funny' that people in India always find a reason to criticise someone like Kohli by comparing him with others, especially in T20 cricket. Speaking on India's playing eleven combinations for the T20 World Cup 2024, Ponting said that he sees Kohli as an opener.

Kohli best suited as opener for Team India in T20 World Cup

“They (selectors) have still got a decision to make because (Yashasvi) Jaiswal is in that squad and one thing they haven't got a lot in their team is left-hand batters,” Ponting said in a video released by the ICC.

The Australian is right in his assertion given that the Indian maestro has scored 714 runs while opening for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2024. His strike rate of 155 and an average of 64 only speak in his favour as an opener.



"I'm pretty sure that they'll go with Kohli and Rohit Sharma (as openers),” said the Delhi Capitals head coach, who observed Kohli from close quarters in the IPL.

Funny that people criticise Kohli

Ponting then pointed out the unwarranted criticism of Kohli in India. He said, "It's funny with Virat. I think people in India just always try to find a reason not to pick him or a reason why he's maybe not as good as some of these other guys in the T20 game."

The 49-year-old went on to say that Kohli would be his first pick in the Indian playing eleven in the T20 World Cup. India will play Ireland in their tournament opener on June 5.

“He (Kohli) is the first pick for me for India. He can play his role at the top. And if you've got the right guys around him scoring (like) Suryakumar (Yadav)... Rohit Sharma's going to have a high strike rate. These other guys can go in there and play their way," said Ponting.

You can't replace Kohli

Finally, analysing his own chatter of the last year, Ponting said that there were many discussions last year about whether Kohli might fit into the Indian team, but the 35-year-old Indian made sure that he was there to finish the game in tough moments.

“I remember having this chat and some other chats I did for the ICC about there's some talk about Virat not being in their team only last year, but what happened when the big games come around, he was one of the guys who got the job done. So class and experience like that, you can't replace.