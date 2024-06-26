Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 WC: Gaffaney, Tucker to officiate semifinal between India and England

T20 WC: Gaffaney, Tucker to officiate semifinal between India and England

New Zealand's Jeffrey Crowe has been appointed as the match referee for the second semifinal

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - I can't see India losing semis vs ENG Collingwood
New Zealand's Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker of Australia will be the on-field officials for the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup between India and England. Photo: X
Press Trust of India Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 2:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

New Zealand's Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker of Australia will be the on-field officials for the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup between India and England in Providence, Guyana on Thursday.

Reigning champions England booked their place in the seimfinal with a 10-wicket win against co-hosts USA, while India put the finishing touches to a perfect Super 8s stage with a 24-run win over Australia.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Joel Wilson will be the TV Umpire for a re-run of the 2022 semifinal, which saw England come out on top, with Paul Reiffel in place as the fourth umpire.

New Zealand's Jeffrey Crowe has been appointed as the match referee for the second semifinal.

England's Richard Illingworth and Nitin Menon of India will be on the on-field umpires when Afghanistan make history by playing in their first T20 World Cup semifinal against South Africa in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday.

Afghanistan qualified for the last-four stage with an eight-run win against Bangladesh, via DLS, at Australia's expense.

South Africa are looking to secure a maiden T20 World Cup final appearance.

West Indies' Richie Richardson will be the match referee for the first semifinal.

Also Read

Tucker Carlson interviews Vladimir Putin: 5 key things Russian Prez said

T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, Format, match time (IST), live streaming

USA to IND: A look at new jerseys of all 20 teams for T20 WC 2024; In Pics

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group A, B, C, D; top batters & bowlers

ICC T20 World Cup: CWI assures safety after tournament gets terror threat

T20 WC semis: Red-hot India seek revenge against defending champs England

Arshdeep praises Bumrah for bowling 'like video game' during ongoing T20 WC

South Africa or Afghanistan set for historic first T20 WC final appearance

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - I can't see India losing semis vs ENG: Collingwood

Afghanistan's run to semifinals will inspire youth back home: Rashid Khan

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ICC T20 World Cupcricket world cupICC World Cup

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story