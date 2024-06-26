ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - I can't see India losing semis vs ENG: Collingwood

It is going to be a repeat of the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final when India take on defending champions England in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, June 27. Former England Captain and winner of the 2010 T20 World Cup, Paul Collingwood believes that India can't be on the losing side of the re-match.

Reasoning his stance, Collingwood said that Bumrah in his prime is unplayable and no batters seem to have found any answers to his brilliant bowling so far.



"He's fit, accurate, fast, and highly skilled. No team seems to have an answer for him. In a 120-ball game, having someone like Bumrah with his pace for 24 balls makes a huge difference. India has looked confident even in difficult pitches in America," said the Englishman in an interview with Star Sports, India's broadcast rights holder for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Rohit back in form

The 48-year-old also said that with Rohit Sharma back in form, it will be hard to contain the Indian team. "Their batters, like Rohit Sharma who played a magnificent innings against Australia, seem to be back in form. Honestly, I can't see India losing this time. England will need something extraordinary to beat them," he said.

England have a knack for raising their game in knockouts

The Englishman, who played a significant role and saw through the shift in stance from conservative to aggressive cricket in England set up as an assistant and fielding coach between 2017 and 2022, said that England have a knack for raising their game in knockouts and hence should not be taken lightly even as they are not the favourites this time around.

"I remember the Adelaide match where India set the target. England plays a more aggressive style, especially at the top order, when setting their own totals. Jos Buttler's form has improved, and his confidence is high. Having a captain in such good form, with a positive attitude in the dressing room, makes a big difference. It creates a calmer atmosphere," he said.

Guyana pitch could favour India

Finally, Collingwood gave India an edge on a slow Guyana track, saying, "The match-up will be magnificent, with both sides adopting an ultra-aggressive approach. The surface in Guyana will be crucial. On a flat pitch, England has the upper hand with their ability to overpower teams. However, a slow, turning pitch would favour India."