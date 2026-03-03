T20 WC: SA skipper Aiden Markram vary of unfamiliar Kolkata conditions

South Africa captain Aiden Markram insists that their dominant win over New Zealand during the group stages has little relevance heading into Wednesday’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, a ground where they haven't played much cricket previously.

The Proteas had beaten the Black Caps by seven wickets in Ahmedabad in their final Group 3 match before advancing to the Super Eights. Since then, South Africa have remained unbeaten in seven consecutive matches, while New Zealand faced a more challenging route, with their Super Eight clash against Pakistan rained out and a loss to England before defeating Sri Lanka to secure their semi-final berth. Markram on good display vs NZ in group stage

“Quality team New Zealand, they've proved that over many years. It's a completely fresh start tomorrow (Wednesday) and it being the semi-final which is exciting as well, so I don't think it's as straightforward as just being able to repeat that again. I wish cricket was that easy. A lot of variables in this game but the boys are very excited for the opportunity to play in a semi-final against a good team like New Zealand and yeah, we'll try to bring our best game to the front again.” he added.

Adjusting to Kolkata Conditions

Unlike New Zealand, who have toured multiple venues across India and Sri Lanka during this T20 World Cup, South Africa has only played matches in Ahmedabad and Delhi. The unfamiliar conditions at Eden Gardens could influence Markram’s strategy, especially if his team wins the toss.

“We'll see tomorrow. A lot of it depends on dew and stuff like that,” he said.

“We'll hopefully get a feel of it tonight at training. I'm not sure exactly what conditions it'd be like, obviously we kept a close eye on the India vs West Indies game that was here to get a bit of an indication. Briefly, quickly now walked out to the wicket, it looks pretty good again so I think it's the darker soil so yeah, we'll just have to not wing it but come up with ways out in the middle after having seen a couple of balls, seen how it's playing and back those plans from there.” he further added. SA skipper on attacking from the word go South Africa captain Aiden Markram has evolved his batting approach in T20 cricket, moving from a stabilizing middle-order role to taking charge at the top during the powerplay. In a recent discussion about his strike rate and intent, Markram confirmed that this shift has been a conscious decision over the past few World Cups, focusing on giving his team a strong start and setting the tone for the innings. "Opening the batting now in T20 cricket you don't really have a choice. You have to get on with things and take the game to the opposition and try to get the team off to a really strong power play and that's pretty much what I've just tried to focus on. Not thinking massive numbers, not thinking anything besides the fact that try and win those first six overs." Markram said. "Then if you're still in from there, keep doing that of course, keep trying to take the game on, but you can probably be a little bit smart in that period after the power play. So yeah you take it on sometimes it works sometimes it doesn't. Sometimes it reflects and looks quite nice and there'll be patches where it might not but I think the approach itself it's been a conscious one to really try to take the game on up front." he added.