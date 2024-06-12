IND vs USA LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST

In match 25 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India will take on the United States of America at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York.

The pitch has been the talking point more than anything else in New York. Now in the last match of the T20 World Cup at this venue, the batters of both sides but most importantly India, will look to leave a lasting impression of good batting.

A win here would seal the berth in Super 8 for the winning side. None of the two teams have dropped any points so far. However, even after a loss tonight either team can reach Super 8 by winning their last game.

T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs USA Playing 11 prediction

India playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

USA playing 11 probable: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.

IND vs USA LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his United States of America counterpart Monank Patel will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the India (IND) vs the United States of America (USA) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The IND vs USA live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs USA Live streaming

IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here