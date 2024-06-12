Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / IND vs USA LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST
IND vs USA LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Toss Updates IND vs USA Playing 11: India might not want to disturb their winning combination of the last two games

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
IND vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2024
IND vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
In match 25 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India will take on the United States of America at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York. 
The pitch has been the talking point more than anything else in New York. Now in the last match of the T20 World Cup at this venue, the batters of both sides but most importantly India, will look to leave a lasting impression of good batting.
A win here would seal the berth in Super 8 for the winning side. None of the two teams have dropped any points so far. However, even after a loss tonight either team can reach Super 8 by winning their last game. 
T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs USA Playing 11 prediction
India playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
USA playing 11 probable: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.
IND vs USA LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his United States of America counterpart Monank Patel will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the India (IND) vs the United States of America (USA) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The IND vs USA live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs USA Live streaming
IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.  
6:31 PM

India vs USA Live Updates: Rishabh Pant was on a different level altogether against Pakistan

6:19 PM

India vs USA Live Updates: Worst World Cup so far for Kohli

6:17 PM

India vs USA Live Updates: How Jasprit Bumrah has been brilliant in every phase?

6:12 PM

India vs USA Live Updates: Pace vs Spin at New York

5:51 PM

India vs USA Live Updates: What have captains opted to do at this venue after winning the toss?

5:40 PM

India vs USA Live Updates: How has New York been as a venue?

5:32 PM

India vs USA Live Updates: Welcome to the Live Blog

6:31 PM

India vs USA Live Updates: Rishabh Pant was on a different level altogether against Pakistan


Indian Batters Against Pakistan
(India vs Pakistan, 2024 T20 World Cup)
Player Runs Balls Strike Rate 4s 6s
Rishabh Pant 42 31 135.48 6 0
Other Indian Batters 70 84 83.33 7 2

6:19 PM

India vs USA Live Updates: Worst World Cup so far for Kohli


Virat Kohli Batting Stats
(at T20 World Cups)
Competition Inns Runs SR Ave Att%
ICC World Twenty20, 2012/13 5 185 122.51 46.25 60.2
ICC World Twenty20, 2013/14 6 319 129.14 106.33 43.9
ICC World Twenty20, 2015/16 5 273 146.77 136.5 50.7
ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2021/22 3 68 100 34 34.2
ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2022/23 6 296 136.4 98.66 73.4
ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 2 5 62.5 2.5 62.5

6:17 PM

India vs USA Live Updates: How Jasprit Bumrah has been brilliant in every phase?


Jasprit Bumrah Phase Stats
(all T20’s since the 2022 World Cup)
Phase % Used ER Ave
01-Jun 40 5.36 16.75
Jul-15 27 6.05 17.16
16-20 33 5.71 9.15

6:12 PM

India vs USA Live Updates: Pace vs Spin at New York


All Innings % Overs Wickets Econ Avg SR
Pace 5 0.81 55 5.25 14.09 16.09
Spin 5 0.19 10 5.72 20.2 21.2

5:51 PM

India vs USA Live Updates: What have captains opted to do at this venue after winning the toss?


T20s at Venue Matches Toss Win - Bat Toss Win - Field
Since 2022 5 1 4
T20WC 2024 5 1 4

5:40 PM

India vs USA Live Updates: How has New York been as a venue?


T20s at Venue Matches Won - Bat 1st Win - Bat 2nd Avg 1st Innings Avg 1st Innings - Winning Score Sixes per Innings
Since 2022 5 2 3 106.4 128 3.06
T20WC 2024 5 2 3 106.4 128 3.06

5:32 PM

India vs USA Live Updates: Welcome to the Live Blog

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the USA vs India match in the T20 World Cup 2024 from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

