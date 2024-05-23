Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / WATCH: ICC launches anthem ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 in US & West Indies

WATCH: ICC launches anthem ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 in US & West Indies

The anthem will serve as the new sonic brand of ICC to be played at all matches, encapsulating the dynamic spirit of the sport across its diverse formats of Test, One-Day and T20 international cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 3:20 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The International Cricket Council (ICC) launched a new anthem and music piece, composed and produced by renowned Grammy award-winning film and television composer, Lorne Balfe to be played across ICC world events.

This iconic piece of music will serve as the new sonic brand of the ICC to be played at all matches, encapsulating the dynamic spirit of the sport across its diverse formats of Test, One-Day and T20 international cricket. As a strategic brand asset, the aural piece will serve to reinforce the ICC’s identity around the globe.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Recorded at the illustrious Abbey Road Recording Studios in London, the unique score will serve as a unifying, auditory experience for cricket fans across the world. The anthem has been designed to celebrate the rich tapestry of cricket culture, creating a visceral experience for fans across ICC event’s various platforms as well as in-venue and on broadcast.



Emphasis was put on utilizing a variety of orchestral instruments, cricket equipment, and in-game sounds, to create a rousing and awe-inspiring soundscape, fostering a sense of anticipation before the start of play, triumph at the end of matches and celebration in the moment of an eventual trophy lift.

Some of Balfe’s most recent film and television credits are:
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
  • Life on Our Planet narrated by Morgan Freeman
  • Black Adam, Luther: The Fallen Sun
  • Top Gun: Maverick and Black Widow
"It’s been a great experience working with the ICC and composing the new anthem. It’s an anthem of unity and the goal was to echo the spirit of every boundary crossed and wicket taken in this wonderful, timeless sport," said Balfe in a media statement.

Also Read

ICC T20 World Cup: CWI assures safety after tournament gets terror threat

T20 World Cup 2024: What will be India Playing 11 with four spinners?

T20 World Cup 2024: India full schedule, squad, IND-PAK match timings (IST)

T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma-led Indian team squad announced today

T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about venues in US & West Indies

T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about venues in US & West Indies

India, biggest promotor of T20, determined to end World Cup title drought

T20 World Cup 2024: Hardik will produce something 'special' - Yuvraj Singh

Pakistan's Azam Khan courts controversy by wiping sweat with dollar note

Nepal's Lamichhane likely to miss T20 WC after US embassy denies him visa

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :International Cricket CouncilICC World Test ChampionshipICC T20 World Cupcricket world cupICC Women's World T20

First Published: May 23 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story