T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about venues in US & West Indies

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be jointly hosted, starting June 2 (IST), by the USA and Caribbean nations.

While three venues in the United States of America will host the T20 World Cup matches, six venues in Caribbean nations will host games during the 9th edition of the showpiece event.

England are the defending champions and won the ICC T20 World Cup trophy twice. The last time the West Indies hosted the tournament was in 2010, England won.





ALSO READ: Check full squads of 20 teams participating in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 West Indies are the first team to win the T20 World Cup twice while India are the inaugural champion.

How many matches will be played in USA?

USA will host a total of 16 matches, with New York's Nassau County scheduled to host the high-octane India vs Pakistan clash.

How many T20 World Cup matches will be played in Caribbean nations?

A total of six venues will host 41 matches. The Super 8 matches of the T20 World Cup will be played in West Indies. The Caribbean nations will also host the two semifinals and final.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 venues in USA

Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas

Broward County Cricket Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida

Eisenhower Park, Nassau County in New York

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 venues in West Indies

Antigua & Barbuda: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. North Sound

Barbados: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

Dominica: Windsor Park, Roseau

Guyana: Providence Stadium, Providence

St Lucia: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros-Islet

Trinidad & Tobago: Arnos Vale Stadium, Kingstown

St Vincent & The Grenadines: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain

Key stats related to Stadiums in United States

Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas key stats

Grand Prairie Stadium key facts Opened 2022 Capacity 7000 Known as AirHogs Stadium Location Dallas, United States Home team Texas Super Kings (Major Cricket League) Floodlights Yes

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches scheduled at Grand Prairie Stadium Date Time (IST) Matches June 2 6 AM USA Vs CAN, 1st Match, Group A June 4 9 PM NED Vs NEP, 7th Match, Group D June 6 9 PM USA Vs PAK, 11th Match, Group A June 8 6 AM SL Vs BAN, 15th Match, Group D

Broward County Cricket Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill key stats Opened 2007 Capacity 20000 Known As Central Broward Stadium, The CBRSP Ends North End, Pavilion End Location Lauderhill, Florida, United States Home To United States of America Floodlights Yes