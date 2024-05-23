T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about venues in US & West Indies

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be jointly hosted, starting June 2 (IST), by the USA and Caribbean nations.
While three venues in the United States of America will host the T20 World Cup matches, six venues in Caribbean nations will host games during the 9th edition of the showpiece event.
England are the defending champions and won the ICC T20 World Cup trophy twice. The last time the West Indies hosted the tournament was in 2010, England won.
West Indies are the first team to win the T20 World Cup twice while India are the inaugural champion.
How many matches will be played in USA?
USA will host a total of 16 matches, with New York's Nassau County scheduled to host the high-octane India vs Pakistan clash.
How many T20 World Cup matches will be played in Caribbean nations?
A total of six venues will host 41 matches. The Super 8 matches of the T20 World Cup will be played in West Indies. The Caribbean nations will also host the two semifinals and final.
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 venues in USA
- Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas
- Broward County Cricket Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida
- Eisenhower Park, Nassau County in New York
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 venues in West Indies
- Antigua & Barbuda: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. North Sound
- Barbados: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
- Dominica: Windsor Park, Roseau
- Guyana: Providence Stadium, Providence
- St Lucia: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros-Islet
- Trinidad & Tobago: Arnos Vale Stadium, Kingstown
- St Vincent & The Grenadines: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain
Key stats related to Stadiums in United States
Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas key stats
|Grand Prairie Stadium key facts
|Opened
|2022
|Capacity
|7000
|Known as
|AirHogs Stadium
|Location
|Dallas, United States
|Home team
|Texas Super Kings (Major Cricket League)
|Floodlights
|Yes
|ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches scheduled at Grand Prairie Stadium
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Matches
|June 2
|6 AM
|USA Vs CAN, 1st Match, Group A
|June 4
|9 PM
|NED Vs NEP, 7th Match, Group D
|June 6
|9 PM
|USA Vs PAK, 11th Match, Group A
|June 8
|6 AM
|SL Vs BAN, 15th Match, Group D
Broward County Cricket Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida
Also Read
|Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill key stats
|Opened
|2007
|Capacity
|20000
|Known As
|Central Broward Stadium, The CBRSP
|Ends
|North End, Pavilion End
|Location
|Lauderhill, Florida, United States
|Home To
|United States of America
|Floodlights
|Yes
|ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches scheduled at Florida Stadium
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Matches
|June 12
|5 AM
|SL Vs NEP, 23rd Match, Group D
|June 14
|8 PM
|USA Vs IRE, 30th Match, Group A
|June 15
|8 PM
|IND Vs CAN, 33rd Match, Group A
|June 16
|8 PM
|PAK Vs IRE, 36th Match, Group A