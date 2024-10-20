Women's T20 WC 2024: What is the prize money for winners & runners-up?

The grand finale of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE is underway at the Dubai International Stadium between South Africa and New Zealand. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Both finalists are yet to win their first title. In addition to that, they will walk away with a huge cash prize. Before the start of the tournament, the ICC announced that the women’s tournament would have similar prize money to the men’s tournament for the first time ever. Here’s a look at the prize money pool of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

All gainers in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

For the first time ever in the history of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, no team will walk away empty-handed, as the ICC has set a base prize of USD 112,500 for all 10 participating teams. The teams will also be rewarded with USD 31,154 for each win during the group stage games. In addition, teams that fail to qualify for the semifinals will receive extra prize money for the position they finish in their respective groups. Teams finishing in third and fourth positions in their group will get USD 270,000 each, while teams finishing in the fifth position will get USD 135,000 each.





Position Prize Money (USD) Prize Money (INR) All 10 Teams (Base) 112500 93,37,500 Per Win (Group Stage) 31154 25,85,782 Third Place in Group 270000 2,24,10,000 Fourth Place in Group 270000 2,24,10,000 Fifth Place in Group 135000 1,12,05,000 Losing Semi-finalists 675000 5,60,25,000 Runners-up 1170000 9,71,10,000 Winners 2340000 19,42,20,000

The two losing semi-finalists will receive USD 675,000 each, while the runners-up will receive USD 1.17 million. Finally, the ultimate winners of the competition, along with the trophy, will walk away with USD 2.34 million.

What is the final prize money for the teams

If we take the above data into consideration, the winner of the final between South Africa and New Zealand will walk away with USD 2,545,962, while the losing side will walk away with USD 1,375,962 as their final prize money.





Australia, who lost the first semi final against South Africa, will get USD 912,116, while West Indies, who lost to New Zealand in the second semifinal, will get USD 880,962, as Australia won one extra match than West Indies during the group stage.

In Group A, third-placed India will get USD 444,808, while fourth-placed Pakistan will receive USD 413,654, and finally, the last-placed Sri Lanka will get USD 247,500.