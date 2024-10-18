Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final date & time, teams, live streaming

UAE's Dubai International Stadium will host the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on October 20 (Sunday).

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 finalists
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 7:24 PM IST
The defending champions Australia’s 15-match undefeated streak in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cups finally came to an end, as the South African women stunned the six-time champions by eight wickets on Thursday in a rematch of the 2023 edition final to enter their second consecutive final. The Proteas will now wait for the winner of the second semi-final between West Indies and New Zealand in the final at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 20.
 
2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup final schedule
Match Teams Date Time Venue
Final South Africa vs West Indies/New Zealand 18-Oct 7:30 PM IST (Scorecard) Dubai

South Africa's road to the final
 
Laura Wolvaardt led the South African team after finishing second in 2023 and came fully prepared to improve on their best result in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cups in 2024. They started their campaign with a dominant ten-wicket win over West Indies women in their first game of the competition. They lost their second game to the inaugural champions, England, by seven wickets but came back strong to beat Scotland by 80 runs and Bangladesh by seven wickets in their final two group-stage games to secure their place in the semi-finals.
 
In the semi-final, they finally avenged their 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final loss to Australia by beating the defending champions by eight wickets and knocking them out of the tournament.
 
South Africa's full squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024:
 

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final live streaming and telecast details

When is the final of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup?
 
The final of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be played on Sunday, October 20.
 
What time will the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final begin?
 
The 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup final will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final in India?
 
Star Sports network will live telecast the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup final match in India.
 
Where to watch the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final live streaming in India?
 
Disney+ Hotstar app and website will live stream the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup final match in India.


First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

