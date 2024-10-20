Women's T20 WC final: SA-W vs NZ-W live time, playing 11, streaming

The 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is set to conclude with the final between South Africa Women and New Zealand Women on Sunday, October 20, at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The two teams in the final have never won an ICC Women’s World T20 title, which means we will have new champions after Sunday.

On the road to the final, both South Africa and New Zealand lost only one match, and that too against former champions England and Australia, respectively, during the group stages. However, they both beat Australia and West Indies in the semifinals to enter the final, both former champions too. This proves that both the finalists have had a similar path to the competition so far, guaranteeing an enthralling clash on Sunday.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Playing 11:



South Africa Women Playing 11 (probable): Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee (wk), Marizanne Kapp (c), Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Suné Luus



New Zealand Women Playing 11 (probable): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas



South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head



In the head-to-head competition, Sophie Devine’s New Zealand possess a significant lead over Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa.

Total matches: 15

15 SA-W won: 4

4 NZ-W won: 11

11 No result: 0



South Africa-W and New Zealand-W full squads:



South Africa-W squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon



New Zealand-W squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final live toss timing, streaming, and telecast details:

When will the SA-W vs NZ-W T20 WC final match take place?



The SA-W vs NZ-W T20 WC final match will take place on Sunday, October 20.



At what time will the SA-W vs NZ-W T20 WC final match live toss take place on October 20?



The live toss for the SA-W vs NZ-W T20 WC final match on October 20 will take place at 7 PM IST.



At what time will the live match between SA-W and NZ-W in the T20 WC final start on October 20?



The SA-W vs NZ-W T20 WC final match on October 20 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.



Which TV channels will live telecast the SA-W vs NZ-W T20 WC final match in India?



The live telecast for the SA-W vs NZ-W T20 WC final match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.



How to watch the live streaming of the SA-W vs NZ-W T20 WC final match in India?



The live streaming of the SA-W vs NZ-W T20 WC final match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.