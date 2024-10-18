Women's T20 WC Semi-final: WI-W vs NZ-W live time, playing 11, streaming

After South Africa Women stunned Australia Women in the first semi-final on Thursday, 2016 champions West Indies and two-time finalists New Zealand will take on each other in the second semi-final at Sharjah on Friday, October 18, in a bid to book the last remaining spot in the final of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in UAE.





West Indies will be considered the home team in the match after finishing first in Group B standings with 6 points from games. While New Zealand also secured a similar number of points in the same number of games as West Indies, they finished as the second-best team in Group A behind Australia, who were undefeated in the group stage of the competition.

If West Indies win the Friday clash, they will have the chance to become the first team after Australia to win multiple ICC Women’s World T20 titles. However, if the White Ferns manage to emerge victorious, we will be guaranteed a new champion.

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Playing 11:

West Indies Women Playing 11 (probable): Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams (w), Hayley Matthews (c), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shakera Selman

New Zealand Women Playing 11 (probable): Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Lea Tahuhu, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Katey Martin (w), Georgia Plimmer, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head

In the head-to-head competition, Sophie Devine’s New Zealand possess a 17 to 5 lead over Hayley Matthews’ West Indies.

Total Matches: 23

23 WI-W Won: 5

5 NZ-W Won: 17

17 No Result: 1

West Indies-W and New Zealand-W full squads:

West Indies-W squad: Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph

New Zealand-W squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details:

When will the WI-W vs NZ-W T20 WC semi-final match take place?

The WI-W vs NZ-W T20 WC match will take place on Friday, October 18.

At what time will the WI-W vs NZ-W T20 WC semi-final match live toss take place on October 18?

The live toss for the WI-W vs NZ-W T20 WC match on October 18 will take place at 7 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between WI-W and NZ-W in the T20 WC semi-final start on October 18?

The WI-W vs NZ-W T20 WC match on October 18 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the WI-W vs NZ-W T20 WC semi-final match in India?

The live telecast for the WI-W vs NZ-W T20 WC match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the WI-W vs NZ-W T20 WC semi-final match in India?

The live streaming of the WI-W vs NZ-W T20 WC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.