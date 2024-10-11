Women's T20 World Cup 2024: AUS-W vs PAK-W playing 11, live time, streaming

As the group stage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup nears its end, all matches are starting to have a significant impact in terms of how the points table looks. Defending champions Australia will be taking on Pakistan in their group stage match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 11.

With Australia sitting comfortably at the top with two wins from as many games at the moment, Alyssa Healy's side need one more win to confirm their berth in the knockout stages. Pakistan, on the other hand, have two points from two games after they lost to arch-rivals India on October 6.



The Women in Green will also miss the services of skipper Fatima Sana, who will travel back home from the World Cup after the sudden demise of her father. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A loss could mean that Pakistan will fail to make it to the knockouts, with other teams also on the hunt for the spots.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Playing XI:

Australia Women Playing XI (Probables): Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (w/c), Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt

Pakistan Women Playing XI (Probables): Muneeba Ali (w), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana (c), Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head in T20Is

Pakistan have never beaten the Aussies in T20Is over the years. Australia have won 13 of the 15 matches played between the sides so far, with two matches ending with no result.

Total Matches: 15

AUS-W Won: 13

PAK-W Won: 0

No Result: 2

Australia-W and Pakistan-W full squads:

Australia-W squad: Alyssa Healy (w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Alana King, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown

Pakistan-W squad: Fatima Sana, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (c), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the Australia-W vs Pakistan-W T20 WC match take place?

The Australia-W vs Pakistan-W T20 WC match will take place on Friday, October 11.

At what time will the Australia-W vs Pakistan-W T20 WC live toss take place on October 11?

The live toss for the Australia-W vs Pakistan-W T20 WC match on October 11 will take place at 7 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between Australia-W vs Pakistan-W in the T20 WC start on October 11?

The Australia-W vs Pakistan-W T20 WC match on October 11 will begin at 7:30 PM IST in the UAE.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Australia-W vs Pakistan-W T20 WC match in India?

The live telecast for the Australia-W vs Pakistan-W T20 WC match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Australia-W vs Pakistan-W T20 WC match in India?

The live streaming of the Australia-W vs Pakistan-W T20 WC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.