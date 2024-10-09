Women's T20 World Cup 2024: IND-W vs SL-W playing 11, live time, streaming





ALSO READ: Women's T20 World Cup 2024: RSA-W vs SCO-W playing 11, live time, streaming

Check 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup points table here In a must-win game, India women’s team will take on Sri Lanka women’s team in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A encounter on Wednesday, October 9, at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The Women in Blue, who have one win and one loss in the two games, will look to secure a huge win over the Sri Lankan team to keep their semifinal hopes alive and improve improve their net run rate. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have lost both their games in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup so far, and a loss on Wednesday will result in them getting officially eliminated from the tournament. Despite having an inferior head-to-head record in T20 internationals against the Women in Blue, they will try to draw confidence from their Women’s Asia Cup 2024 finals win over the same opponent to keep themselves alive in the tournament.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Playing 11:

India Women Playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Joy

Sri Lanka Women Playing 11 (probable): Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Vishmi Gunaratne



Check India women vs Sri Lanka women full scorecard and match updates here Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Vishmi Gunaratne

More From This Section

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head

India women lead Sri Lanka women by a landslide margin in T20 internationals head-to-head records.

Total Matches: 23

IND-W Won: 18

SL-W Won: 5

No Result: 0

India-W and Sri Lanka-W full squads:

India-W squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Joy, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Meghna Singh, Amanjot Kaur

Sri Lanka-W squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Udeshika Prabodhani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Achini Kulasuriya, Malsha Shehani, Ama Kanchana, Sathya Sandeepani

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the India-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match take place?



The India-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match will take place on Wednesday, October 9.

At what time will the India-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match live toss take place on October 9?



The live toss for the India-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match on October 9 will take place at 7 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between India-W and Sri Lanka-W in the T20 WC start on October 9?



The India-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match on October 9 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match in India?



The live telecast for the India-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match in India?



The live streaming of the India-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.