Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BAN-W vs WI-W playing 11, live time, streaming

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BAN-W vs WI-W playing 11, live time, streaming

Both sides are coming into the match with 2 points each and need a win to solidify their chances for the knockouts in the Women's T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh vs West Indies Women's T20 World Cup
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 1:02 PM IST
The Bangladesh women's cricket team will be taking on West Indies in their group stage match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on October 10. Both sides have one win each in the tournament but face a must-win game on Thursday to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana, had a decent start to the campaign with a win against Scotland. However, they fell short by 21 runs against England in their second match.

West Indies, on the other hand, started their campaign with a defeat against South Africa and then earned their first points of the tournament against Scotland.

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Playing XI:

Bangladesh Women Playing XI (probable): Shathi Rani, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (wk/c), Taj Nehar, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter

West Indies Women Playing XI (probable): Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head

West Indies have dominated Bangladesh, winning all three matches played between the two sides so far.

Total Matches: 3
BAN-W Won: 0
WI-W Won: 3
No Result: 0

Bangladesh-W and West Indies-W full squads:

Bangladesh-W squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Mst Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas

West Indies-W squad: Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the Bangladesh-W vs West Indies-W T20 WC match take place?

The Bangladesh-W vs West Indies-W T20 WC match will take place on Thursday, October 10.

At what time will the Bangladesh-W vs West Indies-W T20 WC live toss take place on October 10?

The live toss for the Bangladesh-W vs West Indies-W T20 WC match on October 10 will take place at 7 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between Bangladesh-W vs West Indies-W in the T20 WC start on October 10?

The Bangladesh-W vs West Indies-W T20 WC match on October 10 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Bangladesh-W vs West Indies-W T20 WC match in India?

The live telecast for the Bangladesh-W vs West Indies-W T20 WC match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh-W vs West Indies-W T20 WC match in India?

The live streaming of the Bangladesh-W vs West Indies-W T20 WC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.
Topics :Bangladesh cricket teamWest Indies cricket teamICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

