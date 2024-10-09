ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A, B points table, rankings, key stats





Check latest news related to 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup here The race for the semifinals of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup has intensified with the group stage reached the halfway mark. The ten participating teams, which are divided into two groups of five teams each, have all played at least two games as of October 9. Australia and Pakistan are leading the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 points table in Group A, while England and West Indies are leading team standing in Group B.

All teams will play two more games each in the group stages, after which the top two teams from both groups will qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament, which is scheduled to start with semifinal 1 on Thursday, October 17. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Group A standings





Check India Women vs Sri Lanka women LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here



New Zealand's drop in net run rate greatly benefited Pakistan, as they are now the second-best team in the group due to their superior net run rate. India, despite securing a win over Pakistan in the second match, have only climbed up one position to number four, while the Sri Lankan side, with two losses in two games, are the bottom-placed team in the group.



Group A Remaining matches: IND vs SL , AUS vs PAK, NZ vs SL, IND vs AUS , PAK vs NZ In Group A, Australia, after their dominating win over New Zealand on Tuesday, have climbed to the top spot. Australia's big win against New Zealand raised India's hopes for a place in semifinal. However, Harmanpreet Kaur's women need a big win against Sri Lanka first before going into another must-win encounter encounter against Australia.New Zealand's drop in net run rate greatly benefited Pakistan, as they are now the second-best team in the group due to their superior net run rate. India, despite securing a win over Pakistan in the second match, have only climbed up one position to number four, while the Sri Lankan side, with two losses in two games, are the bottom-placed team in the group., AUS vs PAK, NZ vs SL,, PAK vs NZ

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A team standings

2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Group B standings

The inaugural champions, England, are leading Group B with two huge wins in two games. Following them closely are West Indies and South Africa in second and third positions, respectively. Hosts Bangladesh, who were leading the group after match day 1, are now ranked fourth in the group due to an inferior net run rate, while debutantes Scotland, with zero wins in two games played so far, are the lowest-ranked team in the group.



Remaining matches: SA vs SCO, BAN vs WI, BAN vs SA, ENG vs SCO, ENG vs WI

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group B points table

Group B Points Table Teams M W L NR PT NRR England Women 2 2 0 0 4 0.653 West Indies Women 2 1 1 0 2 1.154 South Africa Women 2 1 1 0 2 0.245 Bangladesh Women 2 1 1 0 2 -0.125 Scotland Women 2 0 2 0 0 -1.897

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Top run-scorers Player Team Matches Innings Runs Average Laura Wolvaardt SA 2 2 101 101 Danielle Wyatt-Hodge ENG 2 2 84 42 Beth Mooney AUS 2 2 83 83 Sobhana Mostary BAN 2 2 80 40 Tazmin Brits SA 2 2 70 70 Sophie Devine NZ 2 2 64 64 Nilakshi de Silva SL 2 2 51 51 Sarah Bryce SCO 2 2 51 51 Nida Dar PAK 2 2 51 25.5 Nat Sciver-Brunt ENG 2 2 50 50

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Top wicket-takers Player Teams Matches Wickets Average Megan Schutt AUS 2 6 2.5 Rosemary Mair NZ 2 6 6.83 Amelia Kerr NZ 2 5 9 Nonkululeko Mlaba SA 2 5 10.2 Sophie Molineux AUS 2 4 8.75 Fatima Sana PAK 2 4 8.25 Ritu Moni BAN 2 4 9.75 Sadia Iqbal PAK 2 4 10 Sugandika Kumari SL 2 4 8.75 Udeshika Prabodhani SL 2 4 9.75

South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt is currently the top run getter in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, with 101 runs in two games.Australian pacer Megan Schutt is currently the top wicket taker in the competition with 6 wickets under her name in two games.