ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A, B points table, rankings, key stats

Check latest news related to 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup here
Check India Women vs Sri Lanka women LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
New Zealand's drop in net run rate greatly benefited Pakistan, as they are now the second-best team in the group due to their superior net run rate. India, despite securing a win over Pakistan in the second match, have only climbed up one position to number four, while the Sri Lankan side, with two losses in two games, are the bottom-placed team in the group.
Group A Remaining matches: IND vs SL, AUS vs PAK, NZ vs SL, IND vs AUS, PAK vs NZ
|
Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A leaderboard
More From This Section
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|NR
|PT
|NRR
|Australia Women
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2.524
|Pakistan Women
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.555
|New Zealand Women
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.05
|India Women
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-1.217
|Sri Lanka Women
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.667
Remaining matches: SA vs SCO, BAN vs WI, BAN vs SA, ENG vs SCO, ENG vs WI
|
Group B Points Table
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|NR
|PT
|NRR
|England Women
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0.653
|West Indies Women
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1.154
|South Africa Women
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.245
|Bangladesh Women
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.125
|Scotland Women
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.897
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Top 10 batters
South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt is currently the top run getter in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, with 101 runs in two games.
|ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Top run-scorers
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Laura Wolvaardt
|SA
|2
|2
|101
|101
|Danielle Wyatt-Hodge
|ENG
|2
|2
|84
|42
|Beth Mooney
|AUS
|2
|2
|83
|83
|Sobhana Mostary
|BAN
|2
|2
|80
|40
|Tazmin Brits
|SA
|2
|2
|70
|70
|Sophie Devine
|NZ
|2
|2
|64
|64
|Nilakshi de Silva
|SL
|2
|2
|51
|51
|Sarah Bryce
|SCO
|2
|2
|51
|51
|Nida Dar
|PAK
|2
|2
|51
|25.5
|Nat Sciver-Brunt
|ENG
|2
|2
|50
|50
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Top 10 bowlers
Australian pacer Megan Schutt is currently the top wicket taker in the competition with 6 wickets under her name in two games.
|ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Top wicket-takers
|Player
|Teams
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Megan Schutt
|AUS
|2
|6
|2.5
|Rosemary Mair
|NZ
|2
|6
|6.83
|Amelia Kerr
|NZ
|2
|5
|9
|Nonkululeko Mlaba
|SA
|2
|5
|10.2
|Sophie Molineux
|AUS
|2
|4
|8.75
|Fatima Sana
|PAK
|2
|4
|8.25
|Ritu Moni
|BAN
|2
|4
|9.75
|Sadia Iqbal
|PAK
|2
|4
|10
|Sugandika Kumari
|SL
|2
|4
|8.75
|Udeshika Prabodhani
|SL
|2
|4
|9.75