Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who will come out on top in player rankings?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 is set to begin on October 3 in the UAE, as players look to showcase their skills at the global stage.

Performing in a tournament like this has its own perks. It contributes significantly to what the player rankings will be after the tournament ends. The ICC batting, bowling, and all-rounder rankings will be up for grabs, with many players in the top 10 of the lists featuring in the tournament.



As far as batting is concerned, only 22 points separate the top 5 batters at the moment in the rankings. West Indies batter Hayley Matthews is one of the favourites to become the first non-Australian to achieve the feat in three years.

However, standing in her way are the likes of Aussies Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath, who will give her some tough competition for the spot.

Mooney is currently leading the way on 757 points, nine ahead of her compatriot McGrath in the table. India's Smriti Mandhana is also at the 4th spot with 743 points to her name.

Six countries are currently represented in the top 10 of the rankings. Any individual brilliance in the tournament can cause a shift in the rankings.



ICC Bowling Rankings

In bowling, the top players have a difference of just 12 points between them.

All four players are spinners – England’s Sophie Ecclestone (757 points), India’s Deepti Sharma (755 points), Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal (750 points), and England’s Sarah Glenn (745 points).



ICC All-rounders Rankings

When it comes to all-rounders, West Indies’ Hayley Matthews is sitting quite comfortably in the top spot with a 109-point lead over second-placed Aussie Ash Gardner. India’s Deepti Sharma is also in the top 6 rankings with a points total just below 400.