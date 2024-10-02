Women's T20 WC 2024: When you play for India, there are no excuses - Smriti

The tension is building up as the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 takes centre stage, with 10 nations looking to battle it out for supremacy in the UAE this year.

The Indian women's cricket team will be looking to lift their maiden world title this year when the 9th edition of the tournament kicks off on October 3.

Indian star batter Smriti Mandhana spoke ahead of the tournament and discussed her team's preparation for the biggest stage.



Adapting to UAE conditions

Playing in the UAE often means playing in high temperatures, which can affect a team's performance at the highest level. Speaking about adapting to the conditions, Mandhana said, "It hasn’t been easy. Coming from India, we are somewhat used to the heat compared to other teams, but the first couple of days were really tiring. I’m sure by the time we reach our first match, we’ll be better adjusted to the conditions. The preparation has been really good. We had an amazing camp in Bangalore before coming to Dubai, where we tried to cover all bases. Now, it's just about fine-tuning everything before we get going."

Like every other cricket World Cup, this edition will also witness the mother of all clashes – India vs Pakistan, taking place at the Dubai International Stadium on October 6.



Smriti Mandhana on India vs Pakistan clash

Speaking about the afternoon game against India's arch-rivals, Mandhana said, "The afternoon game is going to be a challenge due to the heat, but when you play for India, there are no excuses. You have to prepare well, and I think we have a couple of afternoon sessions lined up to help us get used to the conditions. By the time we face Pakistan, I’m sure we’ll be ready. Mentally, we need to stay strong and keep pushing; staying hydrated is key."



Playing defending champions Australia

India will also lock horns with Australia in their group, who are the current defending champions. Speaking about taking on the Aussies, Smriti said that each and every game of the World Cup is important. However, you can't afford to make mistakes against Australia and have to bring your best game on the day. Smriti and the Indian team are relishing the challenge of beating the 2023 champions.



On opening with Shafali Verma

Smriti's opening partner, Shafali Verma, has also had a good outing with the batter on many occasions. Speaking about opening the innings with her, Mandhana said, "It’s a lot of fun opening with Shafali. The conversations between us are pretty funny. I hope the mic never catches them because they can be really random! We’ve been opening together for the last 2-3 years and know each other’s game really well. Many times, we don’t even need to talk; we can just communicate with gestures. There’s a great bond between us, and if we get going in the powerplay, it’s always good for the team."



Playing alongside skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

She also talked about her skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and how sharing the pitch with her over the years has been a privilege.

"It’s been amazing to be on this journey with Harman since my debut. Over the last 8-9 years, we’ve seen how much women’s cricket has grown. One thing about Harman is that she’s always going to fight it out, no matter the situation. She’s fierce and always gives her best, and that’s something I admire. She’s not only a motivation for me but also for the younger players in the team," Smriti said.