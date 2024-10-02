Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka full schedule, live time, streaming

The Lankans have never managed to make it past the group stages of the tournament before and will aim to qualify for the playoffs this year.

Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup Squad
Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup Squad
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 12:49 PM IST
The Sri Lanka women’s cricket team is gearing up for their first match in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. They’ll kick off their campaign with a high-stakes match against Pakistan on October 3, at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

The Lankans have never managed to make it past the group stages of the tournament before and will aim to qualify for the playoffs this year.
 

However, the Sri Lankan side led by Chamari Athapaththu faces a tough set of fixtures this year as well which could see them getting knocked out of the tournament in the group stage itself.

Here is Sri Lanka’s full schedule for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024:
 
Sri Lanka schedule for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
Date Matches Group Time Venue
October 3, Thursday Pakistan vs Sri Lanka A 19:30:00 Sharjah
October 5, Saturday Australia vs Sri Lanka A 19:30:00 Sharjah
October 9, Wednesday India vs Sri Lanka A 19:30:00 Dubai
October 12, Saturday New Zealand vs Sri Lanka A 15:30:00 Sharjah
October 17, Thursday TBD Semi-final 1 19:30:00 Dubai
October 18, Friday TBD Semi-final 2 19:30:00 Sharjah
October 20, Sunday TBD Final 19:30:00 Dubai

 
Sri Lanka women’s cricket team T20 WC group details
 
The Islanders are placed in Group A alongside defending champions Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and India.

Experienced player in the form of Inoka Ranaweera has also been called up in the squad for Sri Lanka’s campaign which will provide the young players an insight into playing at the highest level of the game.

Apart from winning the Asia Cup in July this year, Sri Lanka have also clinched the white-ball series against England and South Africa for the first time ever in any format which is a sign of good things to come from the side.

Sri Lanka qualified for the 9th edition of the tournament by finishing as the third best placed in their 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup group. They would be hoping to go past the group stage this time.

Sri Lanka women’s cricket team in T20 World Cups
YEAR RESULT HOSTS
2009 Group Stage England
2010 Group Stage West Indies
2012 Group Stage Sri Lanka
2014 Group Stage Bangladesh
2016 Group Stage India
2018 Group Stage UAE
2020 Group Stage Australia
2023 Group Stage South Africa

Sri Lanka women’s cricket team squad for T20 World Cup 2024:
 
Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana. Travelling reserve: Kaushini Nuthyangana

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 live match timings streaming details

When will Sri Lanka play their Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 opening match?
Sri Lanka will play their opening Women’s T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 3.

What time will Sri Lanka’s opening Women’s T20 World Cup match begin?
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

Where will the live telecast of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup match be available in India?
Live telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be available on the Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup match be available in India?
The live streaming for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

